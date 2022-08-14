Home Sports from Theo to Rebic, the celebrations of the Rossoneri – Video Gazzetta.it
from Theo to Rebic, the celebrations of the Rossoneri – Video Gazzetta.it

from Theo to Rebic, the celebrations of the Rossoneri – Video Gazzetta.it

In the match won 4-2 by Milan against Udinese at San Siro, all the Rossoneri goals were accompanied by special celebrations. First Theo Hernandez who reproaches Silvestri for trying to deconcentrate him from the disk, then the finger in Rebic’s mouth, and again Brahim Diaz who points to the ear and looks at the South as if to say: “I can’t hear you” before proudly showing the his 10, finally, again Rebic, who would seem to be making the money gesture.

