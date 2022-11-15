The ancient gesture of touching the ball with the sole of the foot is back in fashion, in order to stop it, adjust it and / or orient it in the desired direction: it may seem a habit, in reality it is a high quality shot that includes a good technique. and reveals an absolute intimacy between foot and ball. All in all it is a primitive movement, as a soccer player who moves in tight spaces – he cannot risk airy dribbling – and must always be in control of the ball. The gesture itself – the foot-master over the ball, albeit for the brief moment of the caress – is there to signify an exhibited domination.