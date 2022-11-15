Home Sports From Totti and Ronaldinho to Elmas and Nzola: the ancient gesture of the sole
Sports

From Totti and Ronaldinho to Elmas and Nzola: the ancient gesture of the sole

by admin
From Totti and Ronaldinho to Elmas and Nzola: the ancient gesture of the sole

Foot-master over the ball: a specialty that is back in fashion. Sublimated, in the past, by illustrious interpreters such as Baggio and Rivelino

The ancient gesture of touching the ball with the sole of the foot is back in fashion, in order to stop it, adjust it and / or orient it in the desired direction: it may seem a habit, in reality it is a high quality shot that includes a good technique. and reveals an absolute intimacy between foot and ball. All in all it is a primitive movement, as a soccer player who moves in tight spaces – he cannot risk airy dribbling – and must always be in control of the ball. The gesture itself – the foot-master over the ball, albeit for the brief moment of the caress – is there to signify an exhibited domination.

