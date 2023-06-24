“The wind is at your back!” one might say, when the desire for freedom and fun meet while pedaling to discover an area that allows you to float at the slow pace of nature, always escorted by the sea breeze: this is Lignano Sabbiadoro, a land rich in biodiversity which, with the arrival of summer, opens bike routes for those who can’t give up on two wheels even on vacation, and for those who want to discover the most beautiful corners of this area of ​​Friuli Venezia Giulia in a different way.

From X-River to Bike & Hike, all bike excursions in Lignano Sabbiadoro

From the pedaling of the two lighthouses to the excursion with the Fat Sand Bike, from the Tour of the Three Waters to the visit to the Marano Lagoon up to the ascent of the Stella river: here are some of the itinerary proposals to be covered strictly by bicycle.

The Three Waters Peninsula

The triangular peninsula of Lignano is bathed by three waters: sweet, brackish and salty. The “Tour of the Three Waters” takes its name from this peculiar feature, which starts from the Terrazza a Mare in Lignano Sabbiadoro every Wednesday, from May to September. The route is a real pampering for the cyclist’s eyes thanks to the landscapes that accompany the pedaling through the alleys of the dock area, up to the Porto Vecchio bridge, the Marano lagoon and the Tagliamento river. The route also crosses the cycle path which extends along the golf courses, up to the seafront of Lignano.

In two regions by bike

From June to mid-September, every Monday, it is possible to cross two regions by bike: from Friuli Venezia Giulia to Veneto thanks to the “Cycling of the two lighthouses” tour, which from Punta Faro in Lignano Sabbiadoro reaches the Venetian city of Bibione. It is a route in which it is possible to cycle to the Tagliamento River, the natural border of the two regions which boasts rare specimens of wild orchids, and then embark on the X-River cycle/pedestrian ferry. Once in Bibione, the cycle path starts again towards the white lighthouse of the city on the right bank of the Tagliamento river, to continue along the seafront up to Bibione Pineda. From here it is possible to return to Lignano or continue by boat to the Brussa nature reserve or to the city of Caorle using the X Lagoon connection.

Like California: on the beach on a Fat Sand Bike

From the Californian coasts to those of the Lignano Sabbiadoro coast: the Fat Sand Bikes, the beach bicycles from which this Tour takes its name, are increasingly in demand. They are nothing more than bikes with very large wheels, ideal for pedaling easily both on the sand and on the shore. The large wheels allow stability on sand and the force on the pedals is far less than that required to move a normal bike. It is a route designed for two-wheel enthusiasts, and Lignano represents one of the main locations in which to try this experience with the colors of the first light of dawn. In fact, the excursions start at 7.30 and are possible from June to September 3 times a week (Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday) starting from the square in front of the Terrazza a Mare and continuing along the entire Lignano coast.

Minicrociera per i bike lovers

For those who have more experience and familiarity with bikes, every Thursday, from June to September, it is possible to leave from the Terrazza a Mare in Lignano towards the cycle path that runs along the Tagliamento for the “Tour Boat & Bike”. It is a journey along the Stella river that crosses the Muzzana wood, north of the locality: a wooded area that is part of the large forest that once covered the plain between the Livenza and Isonzo rivers. The arrival is expected in Marano, the ancient fishing village, to taste the local specialties. For the return to Lignano, you can choose a motor ship, pampered by an experience similar to that of a mini-cruise.

A bike ride through the fresh waters

Instead, it is possible to discover the surroundings of Lignano and the fresh waters that bathe the area thanks to the “Risalita del Fiume Stella Tour”. A route that starts from Terrazza a Mare to reach Aprilia Marittima and continue on Via Capo Nord, where a dirt path leads to the small church of Santa Maria della Neve, in Titiano, built on the banks of a bend in the Stella river. From here the return to Lignano will begin, following the new cycle path in Gorgo di Latisana, which extends along the Tagliamento river.

A relaxing bike ride

Therefore, there are many initiatives in vogue that will kick off during the 2023 summer season. For lovers of a decidedly slow holiday, Lignano has also created the new Tour Bike & Hike: a practice which consists in reaching a destination by bike, to then continue with an excursion on foot, allowing you to better discover the area among centenary trees, fossil dunes and treasure chests of biodiversity. It’s a slow tour to interpret and become part of your surroundings, learning to respect it step by step. Starting from the terrace at the sea in Lignano, we proceed towards the Riviera through the green corridors of the pine forest. Once you have reached the Viale Tagliamento area, leave your bicycles for a short trek in the Pineda Sinistra dune wood, a green area of ​​great environmental and landscape value: the dunes inside it reach six meters in height. After walking under the shade of the pines, they take their bikes back to Lignano. The route includes about 12 km by bike and 3 km on foot. The excursion takes place from June to mid-September every Wednesday afternoon.

X-River, for tourism that respects nature

Lignano Sabbiadoro, therefore, seeks to encourage tourism increasingly suited to contact with nature, even in everyday mobility. The X River service is an example of this: it is the boat pass that connects the city to Bibione along the Tagliamento. The connection is available every day in the months of May, June, July and September, from 09.00 to 19.00, for only €1 (free for children under 10). It is possible to climb on foot but also to bring a bicycle or e-bike on board.

How to book excursions

To take part in most of these excursions, reservations are required by 5.00 pm of the previous day by calling +39 3488734734, or directly at the Lignano Sabbiadoro Gestioni bike point in piazzale Terrazza a Mare.

