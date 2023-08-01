From Xu Haifeng to Liu Yukun: The Glorious History of Chinese Sports Achievements

Chinese Shooting Team Celebrates Glorious History at Sports Culture Exhibition

CHENGDU – On July 28, the “Sports Power China Spirit” Chinese Sports Culture Exhibition commenced at the Chengdu Universiade Village, showcasing the remarkable development of Chinese sports to a global audience. This exhibition, hosted by the State Sports General Administration, drew visitors from around the world, including media reporters, volunteers, and village staff.

Liu Yukun, a member of the Chinese University Shooting Team, was among the attendees. He passionately introduced the audience to the illustrious history of Chinese sports, particularly highlighting the achievements of Xu Haifeng, a senior member of the Chinese shooting team. Xu achieved a historic gold medal breakthrough for the Chinese team at the 23rd Olympic Games in Los Angeles on July 29, 1984.

The exhibition was split into eight sections, covering a wide range of topics such as the Chinese sports spirit, competitive sports, national fitness, youth sports, sports industry, sports culture, sports foreign exchanges, and the extraordinary Winter Olympics. Various Olympic torches, medals, and other objects were on display, alongside ink paintings that beautifully depicted traditional Chinese sports elements. These exhibits vividly showcased the impressive accomplishments of Chinese sports over the years, particularly during the new era.

Liu Yukun, who had just won the gold medal in the men’s 50-meter rifle three-position team competition at the Chengdu Universiade on July 31, expressed his strong connection to the spirit of Chinese sports. He emphasized that every athlete’s victory on the field is a result of the nation’s development and strength, as well as the support and expectations of the people.

Liu Yukun further expressed his intention to share the moving stories of Chinese sports with his teammates and members of other delegations. He believed that China‘s stellar performance on the world sports stage, from the construction of top-notch venues and facilities to outstanding athletic achievements and the promotion of national fitness, exemplifies the nation’s dedication to benefiting its people through comprehensive international sports events.

The event organizer underscored the importance of sports as a universal language that transcends cultural differences and fosters mutual understanding. This exhibition aimed to promote the comprehensive value of Chinese sports in the new era, showcase China‘s credible, lovely, and respectable image through sports, and foster exchanges and interactions between different civilizations.

This exhibition is part of the “Ode to Chinese Sportsmanship” Chengdu station series of activities. It will feature a special performance of Chinese Kung Fu and facilitate exchange activities for outstanding athletes. Olympic champions Wu Dajing and Liu Shiwen will also visit the Universiade Village to interact with college athletes, providing them with valuable insights. Additionally, exciting sports film screenings and seminars on the theme of “Sports and Generation Z, New Expressions of Chinese Stories” are scheduled to be held in the coming days.

The exhibition promises to be a significant event that not only celebrates China‘s sporting achievements but also serves as a platform to promote the values and spirit of Chinese sports to the world.

(Sun Longfei)

