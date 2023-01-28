The derby par excellence in Udine remains the one with Triestina. The trouble is that the last played at championship level dates back to 2 June 1991 (1-1 against Friuli, Serie B championship). And so the duel with Verona arrived to replace him, born in the early 80s when Mazza and Dal Cin’s Udinese brought Zico to Italy to try to win the Scudetto and then succeeded in his place. Hellas by Briegel and Elkjaer coached by Osvaldo Bagnoli.

The first Triveneto derby of the modern era was the one played on 31 October 1982. Italy had just won the Mundial in Spain and there were two green-and-gold players on the field: Edinho in black and white, Dirceu in yellow and blue. It finished 0-0 and that match is remembered for the double goal from Edinho’s free-kick with Garella motionless who saw the ball slip past him along the goal line. The second leg also finished without a goal, demonstrating a substantial balance between the two teams.

The following year Udinese will try to raise the bar with the arrival of Galinho, but it wasn’t enough: 1-1 in the first leg with Zico scoring for the fourth game in a row and equal guest thanks to an own goal from Pancheri. At the Bentegodi, a few months later, Verona prevailed 2-1 with a 90th-minute goal from Guidetti.

The real fireworks came the following year. Without Zico, who was injured the Sunday before with Lazio, Vinicio’s Udinese and no more than Ferrari will fall from the penalty spot at Bentegodi, in the second leg a fireworks 3-5 with the guests ahead 3-0 and then come back from Edinho, Carnevale and Mauro . That day Verona understood that they could really win the Scudetto because in the most difficult moment they found in an amen the two goals that made them break Friuli.

That scorching top five Udinese returned it evenly in the following season but with a wider gap – 5-1. It was 1 December: guests went ahead with Volpato, then before the break, Fontolan’s own goal which opened the doors in the second half to the black and white avalanche: Pasa, Carnevale, Barbadillo and Miano. A decidedly heavy defeat for those who wore the Scudetto on their shirts.

When Zaccheroni’s Udinese flies to Europe, he sanctions Hellas’ relegation on the third last day with a clear 3-0 win over Friuli, which then goes back up. Hodgson beat them in the last match before Christmas thanks to Giampiero Pinzi’s first goal in Serie A, but it wasn’t enough to avoid being sacked.

When at the beginning of 2010 Guidolin begins to build Udinese with Di Natale as center forward, Verona is not in Serie A. They will arrive there in the ’13-’14 tournament with the black and whites in decline. The gialloblù center forward was Luca Toni who scored twice in the first leg (1-3 from Pereyra, the goal for the Friulian flag) and in the return he broke the deadlock then closed by Di Natale’s 2-2 goal. Totò, never satisfied, mocked Bentegodi twelve months later with a magnificent back-heeled goal and in the end, while he was being interviewed in the grandstand, he was showered with a few insults to which the then Juventus press officer replied piqued.

The rest is recent history, indeed, very recent. Deulofeu plays his first match as champion in black and white against Verona: on 7 February 2021 in the last minutes before him he causes Silvestri’s own goal, then signs the double.

On 27 October of the same year it ended 1-1 at Friuli: Success opened the scoring, with his first goal in Serie A (he has only scored one more since). Monday evening a new episode of a never banal derby.