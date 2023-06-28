Frontier X2 AI: the wearable that revolutionizes heart monitoring

Are you looking for personalized and complete monitoring of your heart health? If so, the Frontier X2 Smart Heart Monitor is for you. Designed to be used at any time and during any activity – whether you are playing sports, exercising, sleeping, working or just relaxing – the Frontier X2 offers the possibility of measure a continuous ECG for 24 hours. But that’s not all, this revolutionary device also simultaneously measures the heart rate, respiratory rate, effort, heart rate variability and step cadence, providing a complete picture of your heart status and not just simple activities.

The Frontier X2 goes beyond the performance of smartwatches in its class, which often require you to remain still for 30-60 seconds to get a measurement. This wearable fits perfectly into your fitness ecosystem, synchronizing as a heart rate monitor with other devices via Bluetooth connection.

Fourth Frontierthe health and technology company that developed the Frontier X2, defines it “the first smart wearable for the heart in the world”, taking the idea of ​​ECG sensors found in smartwatches like the Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch to the next level. Indeed, the Frontier X2 is worn around the chest, positioning itself in direct contact with the user’s heart. Fourth Frontier says this device, aimed at the fitness market, can monitor breathing rate, heart rate, cardiac effort, heart rhythm and heart rate variability (HRV) – fluctuations that can reveal any Health problems.

Unlike wrist ECG devices, which cannot provide continuous readings during exercise and require you to use both hands to take a measurement, the Frontier X2 is highly accurate even while moving. For example, a study published in the Cardiology Journal demonstrated that the accuracy of the Apple Watch’s ECG function is comparable to that of a standard 12-lead ECG when the user is at rest or engaged in low- to moderate-intensity physical activity. However, the accuracy decreases with increasing physical activity. Fourth Frontier points out that the Frontier X2 is not a diagnostic device or medical grade, but ensures its accuracy is comparable to medical grade Holter monitors manufactured by GE.

But what exactly can the Frontier X2 do? According to its manufacturers, the device is capable of record a continuous ECG with pinpoint accuracy over a 24-hour period. Using algorithms based on artificial intelligence, the Frontier X2 detects changes in the user’s heart rhythm and provides personalized assistance in real time during workouts. Furthermore, thanks to its AI, it also offers a post-workout analysis with recommendations and weekly goals. Additionally, the Frontier X2 can be used as a heart rate monitor when connected via Bluetooth to other devices, such as Garmin watches, Apple Watches and exercise equipment such as Peloton.

Perhaps there will come a time when it will be common to see people wearing wearable devices strapped to their chests. That might seem like a far-off idea, but if wearing a heart rate monitor on a chest strap identified you as a high-intensity workout enthusiast in the 1980s, today it’s no wonder someone has heart-monitoring technology on their wrist. As history has taught us, trends that start with fitness enthusiasts can spread to the general market, so it’s possible that in the future, a heart monitor placed close to the heart will become the norm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

