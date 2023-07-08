Frosinone, Di Francesco introduces himself: ‘We will need a company, salvation will be our Champions’

The words of the new gialloblù coach in the conference: “We need to do a business, we can succeed. It will take courage and the smile that I have recently lost. Here I will rediscover the human values ​​that are sometimes lost in football. I am convinced that we will play with everyone “

A stimulating challenge to restart after a few disappointments too many. New adventure in Serie A for Eusebio DiFrancescochosen by Frosinone to lead the team back to the top flight. Intervened in Press conferencethe former Sassuolo and Roma player officially introduced himself: “I thank the president and the director for the opportunity – began the coach -, we will have to accomplish a feat but I believe it can be done. I am convinced that we can do great things. The first thing I told the boys was to always have courage and a smile, which I had recently lost. I chose the Frosinone because I believe that here I will rediscover those human values ​​that are sometimes lost in football“.

“I don’t think about the past, forward with a smile”

The salvation for many it is considered a very complicated: “We know it will be difficult – continued Di Francesco -, but nothing is impossible. What I can assure everyone is that this team will play with everyone, I am sure. We’re still under construction, but maybe in 15 days or something more we’ll transform this group into a team.” In Frosinone the opportunity for redemption: “I’ve talked too much about my faults, now I want to look forward with a smile and optimism. You need to think positive, I really believe in my job because I love it. We’re always used to looking at negative things, but instead we need to move forward with serenity: I don’t remember either the positive or the negative things. Now I am proud to represent these colors. I remember when I was at Sassuolo we won and went to Europe, while Frosinone relegated and that time I was very impressed by the response from the public. I I believe in football that has values ​​and I see them here. To the fans I promise seriousness, passion and humility. Football has changed, but we must be happy that people want to show us their affection. It must be a joy to take a picture with the fans and you always have to give them great satisfaction.”

Di Francesco to Sky: “I will take back what was taken from me”

After the conference, Di Francesco spoke to Sky Sport and reiterated some concepts: “I don’t want revenge – said the coach -, our Champions is salvation, we will try to get it in the best way knowing that we are still under construction. We know it won’t be easy, but how good is it to fight for something difficult? I am fortunate to work with an excellent staff, I made a human choice by coming here when the manager Angelozzi called me and I’m sure that he will give me back what was taken away from me or what I took away from myself in the last period“. Clear ideas on team building: “Young players are fundamental, but you need patience with them. It’s essential to have a mix with experienced players who keep unity within the group and who allow young players to grow. Right now we evaluate those who have important human values and who shows that they want to come to Frosinone to fight for an extraordinary goal. If we look at the squad, we need several players in many roles calculating that we have to form pairs. For example, we currently have very few central defenses. But we know that the opportunities will be created at the end of the market. When I chose Frosinone I knew there could be some difficulties not having a team base, but we made some assessments and the director promised me that as soon as possible he will get me the players to have a base and work better. Those who come here must not have pretensions or think about economic issues, but must think of building a future thanks to work and performance”.

A league

Rome, the official return of Diego Llorente

The official announcements continue in Serie A: Llorente returns to Roma. Acerbi was redeemed by Inter, Gagliardini at Monza, Brescianini from Milan at Frosinone and Mulattieri at Sassuolo. Lucca is a new Udinese striker. Bakker and Kolasinac to Atalanta, Frattesi goes to Inter, Luka Romero to Milan, Juve have announced the arrival of Weah. Below we see all the official signings so far in Serie A THE CALCIOMERCATO TABLE

DIEGO LLORENTE to ROMA (from Leeds)

Roma embraces Diego Llorente again. The defender returns to yellow and red after his experience in the capital last season with a total of 25 appearances in all competitions. The Spaniard arrives from Leeds on a dry loan.

FRANCESCO ACERBI to INTER (from Lazio)

Inter have formalized the purchase of Francesco Acerbi from Lazio. The central defender, after last season’s loan, moved permanently to the Nerazzurri club.

ROBERTO GAGLIARDINI at MONZA (as a free agent)

The signing of the midfielder by the Brianza club is official. New adventure, therefore, for Gagliardini after 7 and a half years at Inter: the former Nerazzurri has signed an annual contract with Monza, with an option to renew under certain conditions

