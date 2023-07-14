Frosinone, Di Francesco: ‘Our Champions League is to reach salvation’

A guest at Calciomercato L’Originale, the new Frosinone coach talks about his team’s goals: “Winning the Champions League here means saving yourself, I’m here above all for Angelozzi”. On remembering the years in Rome: “The comeback with Barcelona is an emotion that never dies, those guys were extraordinary”

After two seasons Eusebio DiFrancesco returns to a Serie A bench with the task of achieving salvation at the helm of the newly promoted Frosinone. A restart after the not particularly successful years in Genoa with Sampdoria, in Cagliari and in Verona. A choice dictated above all by the will of the ds Guido Angelozzi to have him back in his employ: “Why Frosinone has chosen me you have to ask the president and the director, I chose it for the human part, people who know me and know how I work – says L’Originale to Calciomercato – Angelozzi wanted me badly and I didn’t look at anything else, because I worked very well with him in Sassuolo. I hope that the goodness of this choice will also be confirmed during the year”.

“My Champions League in Frosinone is salvation”

A Di Francesco who wants to go back to experiencing strong emotions like the Champions League semi-final won with Roma after beating Barcelona 3-0 (they finished 4-1 at the Camp Nou for the blaugrana), the highest point of his career: “Honestly I would like to turn back time, I’d like to win the Champions League in Frosinone or achieve salvation – he explains – That time with Roma the boys were splendid, just after that match I didn’t realize what we had done, I understand it now by looking at the images, it’s an emotion that never dies”.

“My Rome? Believing in what we were proposing made the difference”

A Roma that was able to overturn the 4-1 of the first leg by changing their game system and proposing themselves with a 3-man defence: “Everything goes beyond the game system, we changed after reviewing the first leg because we wanted to be more aggressive and because we had to everything comes from the mentality, not from two days of training, we had beaten Chelsea at home, in London we finished 3-3, in Europe we performed at a high level. The tactical aspect was important but the motivational aspect even more. Believing in what we were proposing made the difference.”

A league

Officials Baroni-Verona and Di Francesco-Frosinone

The picture of the benches for the next Serie A 2023/2024 is completed. In fact, the last two official announcements have also arrived: Eusebio Di Francesco is the new coach of Frosinone, Marco Baroni that of Verona. Here is the situation team by team CALCIOMERCATO, NEWS AND LIVE NEGOTIATIONS

BARONI OFFICIAL AT VERONA

Marco Baroni is officially the new coach of Verona: he has signed a contract until 30 June 2024, with an option for a second year

OF FRANCESCO OFFICIAL IN FROSINONE

Eusebio Di Francesco is officially the new coach of Frosinone: the former Roma player has signed a one-year contract with the newly promoted club Below is the coaching situation (by now defined) in Serie A

ATALANTA

GIAN PIERO GASPERINI (confirmed): Gasp and Atalanta forward together. After the meeting with the Atalanta owners, the coach has decided to remain at the helm of the Nerazzurri club and will sign an extension until 2025 with an option for 2026. For Gasperini it will be the eighth season in Bergamo. The press release: “The parties have found a full and satisfactory understanding to continue together”

