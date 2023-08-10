Home » Frosinone, idea Kaio Jorge of Juventus to strengthen the attack
Frosinone, idea Kaio Jorge of Juventus to strengthen the attack

Frosinone, idea Kaio Jorge of Juventus to strengthen the attack

Il Frosinone continues to work to prepare a competitive squad in view of the next Serie A championship and the yellow and blue club’s latest idea is Kaio Jorge. The forward of the Juventusauthor of a hat-trick in the friendly match against Next Gen, convinced Guido Angelozzi – director of the Technical Area of ​​Maurizio Stirpe’s club – who was present in the stands of the Allianz Stadium to watch the match. At the moment it is only an idea, the formulas to complete the operation remain to be understood.

Soulé is also liked: complicated negotiation

Another name, always from Juventuswhich the Frosinone is that of Matias Soulé. The negotiation, however, is complicated: in fact, at the moment the bianconeri would like to sell the player, while the giallozzurri could take him out on loan.

