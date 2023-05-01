Frosinone Reggina 3-1: video, goals and highlights

11
At the end of B there are only three days left: Frosinone is arithmetically in A. Behind there are those who aim for direct promotion and those who are chasing a place in the playoffs, but also playouts and the fight not to relegate. Here is the mechanism, rules for sorting the standings and everything you need to know 270 minutes from the end of the regular season
WHO GOES TO SERIE A? – Let’s start by putting things in order and summarizing what the various placings are worth
- The first two classified go directly to Serie A (Frosinone is already arithmetically certain of promotion)
- The third would also go directly to A but only if the gap from the fourth exceeded 14 points (currently 7)
- The third and the fourth directly access playoff semifinals
- From the fifth to the eighth they access the preliminary round of playoffs
HOW PLAYOFFS WORK (the preliminary round)
- In the preliminary round they compete fifth against octavee sixth against seventh
- The match is a single race, played at home by the best placed team of the season. With extra time in case of a tie but without penalties: at the end of 120′, in case of a further tie, the team best placed in the standings in the season is considered the winner
HOW THE PLAYOFFS WORK (the semi-finals)
- The third awaits the winner in the semifinals between sixth and seventh
- The fourth awaits the winner between fifth and octave
- The matches are two-way (played at home by the best placed team). In the event of a tie in the double challenge, pass the best placed in the standings in the season, there are no overtime or penalties