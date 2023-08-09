Frosinone, Totti arrives for the Primavera: the son of the former Roma captain is official

The son of the former Giallorossi captain, striker born in 2005, has formalized his transfer to Frosinone where he will play with the spring team. “I have known Francesco well for several years – said Stirpe, president of Frosinone -, he asked me and the director Angelozzi to give his son Cristian an opportunity and we are happy to do so”

Totti at Frosinone… but Cristian, not Francesco. The son of the former Roma captain, in fact, he’s a new player for the Giallozzurri’s Primavera team. The official came directly from the attacker’s Instagram profile born in 2005. Cristian Totti, in fact, modified his bio by writing “Official Football Player of @frosinonecalcio“. After several years in the Giallorossi youth sector, the 17-year-old will be available to Adamo Gregucci for the next Primavera 1 championship.

The visit to the San Bernardo Institute in Casamari

The news had been in the air for a few weeks already. In fact last June 16th Francesco and Cristian Totti visited the San Bernardo Institutelocated inside the Casamari Abbey, in which the young man born in 2005 will continue his studies. Totti presumably will stay in the boarding schoolalso inside Casamari, reserved for boys from the yellow and blue youth teams.

Stirpe: “Totti asked us to give his son a chance, we’re happy to do so”

Even the president of Frosinone Maurizio Stirpe commented the news on beraking latest news: “I have known Francesco well for several years, he asked me and the director Angelozzi to give his son Cristian an opportunity and we are happy to do so. I haven’t had the opportunity to meet the boy yet, but he won’t miss the opportunity. I wish him and all our Primavera team the best.”

