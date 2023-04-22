“Frost Plan” strengthens reserve talents, Hubei football is advancing at the right time_Wuhan_News_Changjiang Net_cjn.cn

Changjiang Daily, Wuhan Client, April 22 (Reporter Ma Wanyong) On the evening of April 21, the awarding ceremony of the 2022 Hubei Mass Football League and the Provincial League and the Hubei Football Work Summary Meeting was held in Wuhan Sports Center. At the meeting, the 2022 season Hubei Volkswagen Football League and the 7th Provincial Football Super League and the champion team of the First Division won golden trophies.

In the past 2022, Hubei football has achieved a good record. 23 people including Wang Shuang, Zhang Yixuan and Hirzati Nur were selected for national teams at all levels. Contributed to Hubei Sports for winning the Asian Cup of Women’s Football and advancing to the finals of the Asian Cup of U17 and U20 Men’s Football. This year, Wang Shuang was elected as the representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and embarked on the third overseas study trip. New achievements were made in the professional football field. The Wuhan Three Towns Team and the Wuhan Chegujiang University Women’s Football Team won the championship one after another. Wuhan became the first city to win both the Chinese Super League and the Women’s Super League.

In addition to building elites and selecting talents for the country, the Hubei Football Association has also been committed to expanding the football population in our province and meeting the people’s needs for football. In 2022, a total of 11 group competitions will be hosted in the 16th Hubei Provincial Games, the football competition mass group and the youth sports school group, and the scale of participation will be the largest ever. Undertook the county-level rural football series in the central and western regions (Hubei region), with 24 counties, 550 teams, and 2,052 games. The number of games and the number of teams ranked first in the participating regions. Hosted the Mass Football League and the Provincial League, these two events are the most influential and well-known mass football brand events in Hubei Province. Youth football championships and leagues are in full swing. In 2023, the China Youth Football League (Hubei Division) will be hosted for the first time to do a good job in the cultural foundation and popularization of football.

At the same time, 289 football collections have been stored in the Hubei Sports Museum. Excavate the football stories in Hubei and tell the football stories of ordinary people, such as “Zigui Rural Girls Realize Their Dreams on the Green Field”, “Zhongxiang City’s Grandfather and Grandson’s Inheritance for Three Generations”, “Dawu’s Red Culture in the Old District”, etc.

In 2022, the “Frost Project” football charity project initiated by Wang Shuang will be officially launched. The plan focuses on supporting rural campus women’s football, developing urban youth football and promoting community football culture. The first two have been officially launched in Hubei.

Among them, to support the rural campus women’s football project, under the guidance of the All-China Women’s Federation, Wang Shuang entered 12 elementary schools in Xinzhou District, Wuhan City through the China Women’s Development Foundation and the Hubei Women’s and Children’s Foundation, and donated football equipment and equipment; the development of urban youth football is mainly based on the “No. 7 Stadium | Urban Youth Football Development Project”. Under the guidance of the Football Management Center of the Hubei Provincial Sports Bureau, Wang Shuang passed the Hubei Provincial Football Development Fund and selected “Frost Project Team”, “Frost Project Teacher” and “Frost Project Star” support the development of youth football in Hubei Province through bonuses, equipment, etc. continued love.

Xia Qing, director of the Football Management Center of the Provincial Sports Bureau and vice president of the Provincial Football Association, said: “This year, the Provincial Football Association has successfully completed the general election. Hubei footballers will continue to develop football, consolidate the foundation of football, and promote football culture. Create a football brand event, take the “three big balls” new Long March road, and contribute football power to the sustainable development of sports in Hubei Province.”

Entering the “15th National Games” cycle, Hubei football will adhere to the National Games as the first, speed up the formation of 6 men’s and women’s football teams for the National Games, deepen the integration of sports and education to ensure the cultural education of athletes, extensively carry out football on campus, and actively cultivate football reserve talents. Three National Games preparation teams for the men’s football U16 team, U18 team and U20 team have been established, respectively adopting the coaching structure of all-Chinese classes, foreign teachers as supplementary, and Chinese-based coaches, forming healthy competition. The establishment of U16 team, U18 team and women’s football senior team is also progressing in an orderly manner.

[Editor: Zhao Ke]