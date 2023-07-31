Frťalo’s Teplice continues to silence critics. Key to succes? Trust and communication, the coach outlined

When he took over the management of Teplice from Jiří Jarošík in March of this year, the reactions not only from the fans were definitely not the most positive. But all doubters owe coach Zdenek Frťal a proper apology. The Slovakian coach first directed the team to a comfortable rescue and in the current season of the Fortuna League, they already defeated two participants in the cup preliminary rounds, after Pilsen, his team beat Bohemians in Ďolíček (2:1). “It is beautiful. But we know where we still have problems,” Frťala refuses to be too complacent.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

