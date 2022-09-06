Chelsea hoped to find answers in the Champions League after looking in vain for them in the Premier League. And in some ways they arrived, although certainly not positive.

Chelsea hoped to find answers in the Champions League after looking in vain for them in the Premier League. And in some ways they arrived, although certainly not positive. Tuchel’s team is in a crisis of play as well as of results. Going under Zagreb and not creating opportunities to put Dinamo in difficulty is yet another demonstration of the inadequacy of this beginning of the season. And Tuchel, as reported by Football Londonhe spares no one, not even himself, after the game.

The coach expresses his frustration with very harsh statements: “I can’t understand, yet. I don’t want to blame anyone because it makes no sense to look for culprits but I want to describe the situation. I have 100 benches with this team and I don’t know which worse to place this one. I have to digest the bitterness. I am angry with myself, I am angry at our performance. It seems obvious to me that there are gaps, just as it is evident that the performance is insufficient collectively and individually. This is lack of hunger, intensity, determination . There is no desire to fight and give it your all. You cannot expect to win games, not in the Premier League or the Champions League. “

It is legitimate to question the management of the game. On the pitch and off the bench. “We are not where we would like to be. I don’t think Dinamo Zagreb was underestimated, if that were the case we would have a big problem. Nor do I think that with the stands full we would have seen anything different. The truth is that we are where we deserve. Myself included. . It is the story of the last few games, this is a team that no longer smells of blood, even the numbers say so because in the interval we shot towards the goal as much as Dinamo but without hitting the mirror. And we conceded a goal. with two players, on the break. I don’t understand why it happened today. My job is to analyze the situation and manage it. We have to be much better. I thought we were on the right track, but I was wrong. We didn’t even get on the right track. “. See also The Premier League's "championship", "fourth" and "relegation" enter the sprint stage | Manchester City | Liverpool | Arsenal

