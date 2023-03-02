So far, during the World Championships in Planica, one men’s competition was held on the normal hill, in which Piotr Żyła triumphed. Each of the coaches of the national team could select four players to qualify for the championship competition. This meant that there was not enough space for all the jumpers who came to Planica. Such was the situation of the Swiss Dominik Peter.

Dominik Peter left the World Championships in Planica. “Some things don’t fit”

Dominik Peter did not find a place in the Swiss national team for the first competition. Coach Ronny Hornschuh preferred to choose Remo Imhof, although he showed worse jumps than his representative colleague in training. For this reason, Peter simply packed up his things and went home.

“The frustrating world championships in Planica. Some things don’t fit at the moment. I’ve been at home since Saturday, where I’m preparing mentally and physically for the last weeks of the season. I wish my Swiss colleagues good luck on the large hill,” the jumper wrote on social media. The 22-year-old told Zueriost.ch that he “saw no other way out”. He was going home by train.

Gnuri Knotten, head of the Swiss Ski Association, urged Peter to stay. The jumper, however, remained adamant and acted very quickly. On Saturday, he decided it was the right solution, packed up and was home the same day.

Dominik Peter is currently ranked 40th in the overall World Cup standings. After twelve appearances, he accumulated 44 points. His best result of the season is seventh in Rasnov, Romania. Two years ago, at the World Championships in Oberstdorf, he took the 31st and 33rd place in the individual competitions and the seventh place in the team competition.