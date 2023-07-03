Frustration, anguish and finally euphoria. France got a Tour win thanks to an unexpected hero

He brought excellent form to the most famous race on the planet. He attacked already in the first stage, eventually taking sixth place. “Yesterday I was frustrated because I felt great,” explained Lafay. On Sunday, however, he did not feel in his own skin. “I suffered the whole stage, but I stayed in the main group and believed that I could do it,” he continued.

And at the end of the stage, he prepared a brilliant plan. “I knew that the slightly downhill final kilometer suited me. So I tried to attack. I had one chance and I took it. It turned out great. A fantastic success,” the native of Lyon rejoiced.

Just one kilometer before the finish line, he drove to the left barrier, where he hid from the eyes of the favorites, and with unprecedented acceleration created a three-second lead. “When I set out, I thought only about the finish line. I drove at full speed, but still 400 meters before the finish I didn’t believe it could work,” Lafay described.

Foto: Thibault Camus, Reuters

He didn’t believe it himself. Victor Lafay unexpectedly dominated the 2nd stage of the Tour de France.

But the attack was a success, even if it was a near miss. The world‘s best cyclists, Wout van Aert and Tadej Pogačar, sprinted behind him. And they lacked a few meters to catch up with the leading man. The favored Belgian did not understand how this victory could have eluded him, and angrily waved his hand in the air.

And meanwhile, Lafay was enjoying the biggest moment of fame in his life. Although he was already able to triumph at the Italian Giro, this victory tastes the best. French victory at the Tour de France.

“Totally awesome. I joked on the radio, but I had no idea that he actually won,” laughed his partner and compatriot Anthony Perez in an interview with Eurosport. “He told me in the morning that he would try. I patted him on the back. And he really did it,” he said a teammate from Cofidis in disbelief. The traditional stable has been waiting for a stage laurel on the Old Lady for fifteen long years.

You could say that Cofidis is done for the rest of the Tour. But rather he will be even more drunk. In the beginning of the 110th year, Lafay is able to keep up with the really best. In addition, he moved up to fourth place in the overall standings and took possession of the green jersey for the leader of the points competition.

