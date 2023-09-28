Home » Frydrych made a decision and Baník breathed a sigh of relief. Everyone deserves to play, he didn’t make excuses for changes
Sports

Frydrych made a decision and Baník breathed a sigh of relief. Everyone deserves to play, he didn’t make excuses for changes

by admin
Frydrych made a decision and Baník breathed a sigh of relief. Everyone deserves to play, he didn’t make excuses for changes

Baník coach Pavel Hapal admitted that he did not want Zápy. The leader of one of the ČFL groups, where he clearly rules without losing a point or conceding a goal, showed great tenacity and football skill. The goalkeeper of the guests, Jakub Markovič, was sweating in the first half, eliminating several chances of the opponent. “We didn’t start the match well at all, the first half didn’t work for us at all, we played poorly. The only positive was that we were lucky to take the lead,” concluded Frydrych.

According to him, after the break, Baník was “more involved” in the match, but still lost the lead. Lukáš Woitek equalized after a corner. In addition, the home team was already playing without the expelled captain Jiří Dubno at that moment. “We knew that the opponent was playing for standard situations, corners, long drives, and in the final they equalized. It was a combination of mistakes,” mentioned the blonde defender. “But we could have made it 2-0 and calmed down. Fortunately, we scored at the last second and didn’t have to go to overtime or even penalties,” he breathed a sigh of relief.

The reasons for the unconvincing performance of the favorite? Maybe rotation in the lineup? Compared to the last league match with Zlín, when Baník clearly won 5:1, Hapal made nine changes in the starting eleven. He also switched from a system with four defenders to a formation with three stoppers. “All players deserve to play, they work hard in training. When the guys don’t start regularly, the start can be more difficult. Maybe that’s why the first half wasn’t so convincing, in addition, we changed the line-up. But I wouldn’t want to blame it on that,” pointed out Frydrych.

See also  Bundesliga: Bayer and Xabi Alonso lure the stars to Leverkusen

Photo: Vlastimil Vacek, Law

Referee Ondřej Pechanec ejects Jiří Dubno from Záp (second from left) during the match of the 3rd round of the MOL Cup against Baník Ostrava.

The home team also benefited from the fact that they are used to their smaller pitch. “Already in training, we did some set pieces or passing exercises on the narrow field. When a player receives the ball, the opponent is awfully close to it. We tried to prepare for that. But it was difficult, we know those cup matches are difficult. The home team is enthusiastic, they always make it difficult for you if you don’t show dominance right from the start,” reflected the Ostrava stopper.

The Zápská Teletník arena was full, 1150 spectators crowded the stands, around the goal posts and behind the goals. By the way, the Central Bohemian community doesn’t even have that many residents. A large number of fans came to support Baník, everything went smoothly “I come from a village, it’s nothing new for me. When you’re used to it, you know what people yell at players or referees at clandestines. When you’re immersed in the match, you don’t even notice. In the interrupted game, yes, there are jokes, but that’s part of it. People enjoy it,” Frydrych smiled.

You may also like

FIFA to Move Over 100 Jobs, Including Legal...

New AC Milan stadium, first formal step with...

ÖFB Cup: Rapid struggles to win at Gurten

Investigating Judge Summons Former Spanish Football Officials in...

«In the maneuver, no more waste from the...

Girona Surges to the Top: Absolute Leader of...

Gattuso new coach of Marseille: the signing and...

Chinese Team Wins First Gold Medal in E-sports...

for homophobic chants, PSG and four of its...

Surprising Shift in Spanish League Standings

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy