A settlement between the FTC and Epic Games on the “illegal” practices of Fortnite, with a record figure that also provides for refunds.

The US antitrust fined Fortnite $520 million following allegations that Epic Games used “negligent privacy practices” in voice and text chats, as well as using design tricks to drive “millions of players” into purchases unintentional. The fine, a portion of which will go towards refunds, is the result of a plea deal agreed between the FTC and Epic Games, and is the largest obtained by the Federal Trade Commission under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act. The game was already over in crosshairs of Canadian authorities for similar allegations.

The FTC fine —

A first accusation made by the FTC concerns the “Teen” rating in the United States: according to the commission, Epic Games knew that many of its users were probably under the age of 13 and had not obtained parental consent to spend. Additionally, Fortnite would include “dark illegal patterns” to “fool players [e spingerli] to make unwanted purchases and allow children to accumulate unauthorized expenses without parental involvement. The game would apply “counter-intuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configurations,” thus pushing you to shop without even realizing it. Before 2018, it would have been too easy for children to buy in-game currency without parental consent, for reasons such as unlocking emotes and skins, while another allegation is related to blocking accounts of customers who used their cards credit and then charge back for purchases (up to hundreds of dollars).

Fortnite risponde —

With a note, Epic Games explained the reasons that led it to the compromise, partially admitting its and the video game industry’s faults in practices considered the norm at the time. “We agreed to this deal because we want Epic to lead in consumer protection and provide the best experience for our users,” reads an open letter from the company. “Over the last few years, we’ve made changes to make sure our ecosystem lives up to the expectations of our players and regulators, which we hope will be a helpful guide to others in our industry.” “Statutes written decades ago do not specify how gaming ecosystems should work. The laws haven’t changed, but their enforcement has evolved and longstanding industry practices are no longer enough,” acknowledged Epic Games. “The old status quo for in-game commerce and privacy has changed, and many development practices should be reconsidered. We share the FTC’s underlying principles of fairness, transparency and privacy, and the practices referred to in the FTC’s complaints are not how Fortnite operates.” From the North American house they underline how a refund system was added in May 2018, and more recently a tool to cancel purchases and the obligation to hold down a key to confirm the intention to purchase. In addition, an account type for children under 13 has been added, where purchases and chats are blocked.