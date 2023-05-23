Fucsovics’ rant against Baez at the Lyon tournament

Led a set to nothing and broken in the second set (6-4, 3-2), Marton Fucsovics let loose on Sebastian Baez at the change of sides: ” How old are you ? Twelve years ? You act like you’re 12 years old. Then speaking to the referee: These fucking 20-year-olds. And it’s not the only one. Not fair play at all. “Vamos” every time I make a mistake. He screams like a… »

The referee then responds: “You have the right to talk to me but I don’t want to hear that type of vocabulary. I can understand you being frustrated and not liking it but I don’t want those kind of words. »