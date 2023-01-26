Defining her only as “troubled” is perhaps an understatement, but we want to be tender towards a man who, despite everything, has always tried to dare and stand out from the crowd. Erik Buell’s entrepreneurial story has little that is conventional and much that is turbulent, but despite the difficulties of recent years, the parable of this American industrial visionary may have reached a turning point. Already in 2019 Mr. Buell – the original brand changed hands, “getting out” of the control of its founder – had announced a new electric adventure under the sign of Fuell, a new low-emission brand. Right from the start, the pedal-assisted bicycle Fluid, later renamed Flluid, and the Fllow, an electric motorcycle that Fuell herself defines as an “urban e-commuter” were on the starting grid. Now, three years later and despite the delays imposed by the pandemic, the “electric Buell” seems ready to become reality.

ERIK’S REVENGE?

In fact, the crowdfunding campaign launched by Fuell to finance its first electric motorcycle was very successful, a naked which, while not excelling in power (47 HP) or maximum speed (about 138 km/h), has very interesting technical characteristics for the target, purely citizen, for which it was conceived. The 10 kW battery not only guarantees about 200 km of autonomy, but it gets full energy in just 30 minutes, which drops to 15 for a 20-90 percent recharge. Many investors have chosen to trust Fllow through the particular financing formula chosen through the PreLaunch website: potential customers and project supporters have paid a deposit of about $200, thus earning the right to a $2,000 discount on the final price of 12,000 in view of the definitive purchase. Obviously with the prospect of starting production as soon as the interested customers had reached a sufficient number to justify the start of the lines. Now, with a whopping $1.5 million in pre-orders raised, it looks like that time has come, and on Fuell’s website, the Flow is now sold out.