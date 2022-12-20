After the acquisition of TotalErg in 2017, Italiana Petroli scored another coup, taking over the refining and distribution activities under the Esso brand. The American giant ExxonMobil abandons Italy

Andrea Tartaglia





@

andrea_cake – Milano

The chessboard of fuel distribution in Italy is changing, IP today signed a binding agreement with Esso Italiana for the acquisition of its assets and its activities related to fuels and refining. A further step forward by Ip, which consolidates its position after the purchase of TotalErg which took place in 2017.

Ip, the Italian giant — Ip is the largest private Italian oil company, a commercial brand of the Api Group with over 5,000 points of sale throughout the country. Founded in 1974 in Genoa by the National Hydrocarbons Authority, it was merged by incorporation into Agip Petroli in 1999, then in turn absorbed by Eni. Then, in 2002, Italiana Petroli was reconstituted, acquired in 2005 by Api which in 2007 took on the IP name and brand. In 2017, Ip absorbed TotalErg, becoming the most widespread oil brand on Italian roads with 24% of the national market.

It, the Italian American — The presence of the Esso brand – owned by the American ExxonMobil – in Italy dates back to 1950 but the Italian-American Petroleum Company (Siap) already existed since 1891, which will become Esso Italiana. The divestment of the network began in 2012, with distributors sold to other companies. In 2017, the remaining 1176 Esso petrol stations were sold to the Indian group Issa, while maintaining the Esso logo. In 2018 the Augusta refinery comes to the Algerian state company Sonatrach, maintaining the sales activities of lubricants in Italy and a share of the Sarpom refinery in Trecate. Activities, the latter, now passed into the hands of IP See also Men's U20 Group: Youth in the rain