Fujian Harmony Village Basketball Competition Begins with Debut of Xiamen Teams

Fujian’s “Village BA” kicks off today, two teams from Xiamen debut

Southeast Net, July 6th (Straits Herald reporter Zheng Wei, correspondent Lin Zhenhuan) The “village BA” whirlwind that swept across the country came to Fujian. From July 6th to 12th, the 2023 Fujian Harmony Village Basketball Competition will be held in Jinjiang. Two rural basketball teams from Xiamen will participate in this competition to compete for the qualifications for the national and regional competitions.

The reporter learned from the official website of the Fujian Provincial Sports Bureau that a total of 20 teams from across the province participated in the competition, and one team from Tong’an District and Xiang’an District were on the list, from Tong’anxi Kelucuo and Xiang’an Maxiang Chuangdong respectively. Interestingly, among the 12 players in the Xi Ke team, 9 players have the surname Lu; among the 12 players in the Maxiang team, 10 players have the surname Hong.

Yesterday afternoon, 12 members of the Xike team went to Jinjiang to compete in the “Village BA” in Fujian. The origin of Tong’an Lucuo basketball can be traced back to the 1980s. Its strong basketball atmosphere originated from the local Spring Festival basketball game and the village basketball league. Village basketball championship and other honors.

Lu Yingsheng, the team leader of Xike team, said that the 12 members of the team, as well as the coach and team leader, all come from the same village and are distributed in all walks of life. There are high school graduates who have just finished the college entrance examination, college students, construction workers, project managers, teachers, There are self-employed individuals who sell motorcycle accessories, and they get together because of their love for basketball.

In addition, the strength of the Maxiang team should not be underestimated. The Maxiang team has won the championship of the Xiamen Village Basketball Competition twice. In 2015, it represented Xiamen in the Fujian Provincial National Fitness Games basketball competition and won the runner-up.

Xiamen basketball began in 1898 and went abroad in the last century

According to literature records, as early as 1898, Tongwen Academy in Xiamen played basketball. At this time, basketball has only recently emerged in the United States. When it comes to playing basketball, Fujian is basically “sounding at the same time” as the other side of the ocean.

In 1913, the patriotic overseas Chinese Tan Kah Kee returned to his hometown to establish a school, and Jimei University and Xiamen University successively launched basketball games. Today, these two schools are still an important force in Xiamen basketball.

In 1933, Tan Kah Kee invited the Xiamen basketball team to visit Singapore and Malaysia. During this trip, the Xiamen men’s and women’s basketball teams played a total of 34 games and achieved complete victories.

In the 1950s, Xiamen Hengcuo’s “Basketball Village” was already well-known. In the 1960s and 1970s, Hengcuo basketball was in the ascendant, and mass basketball became more and more popular, and was even rated as “Advanced Grassroots Unit of Mass Sports in Fujian Province”. Every Spring Festival, Hengcuo Village holds a basketball game, which can be called one of the earliest “village BA”.

Fujian “Village BA” competition arrangement

The first stage

From July 6th to 10th, 20 teams were divided into four groups A, B, C, and D to start a single cycle, and the top two teams in each group advanced to the second stage.

second stage

From July 11th to 12th, a cross-elimination and qualifying match will be held in Dongpu Village, Yinglin Town and Xiaoxia Village, Dongshi Town, and the final champion will be determined in Dongpu Village, Yinglin Town at 20:50 on the 12th. This event is a selection match for the National Harmony Countryside Basketball Competition, and the champion and runner-up teams will participate in the National Harmony Countryside Basketball Competition as the representative team of Fujian Province.

Xiamen team competition schedule

July 6th

20:50-22:10 Group A Putian Jiaowei-Xiamen Maxiang

20:50-22:10 Group B Putian Huangshi-Xiamen Xike

July 7

20:50-22:10 Group A Xiamen Maxiang-Zhangzhou Suian

20:50-22:10 Group B Xiamen Xike-Zhangzhou Kangmei

July 8th

19:30-20:50 Group A Xiamen Maxiang-Sanming Guangping

19:30-20:50 Group B Xiamen Xike-Sanming West City

July 9th

19:30-20:50 Group A Pingtan Junshan-Xiamen Maxiang

19:30-20:50 Group B Jinjiang Dongshi-Xiamen Xike

