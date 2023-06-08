Home » FUJIFILM INSTAX is the official supplier of the LBA Finals UnipolSai 2023. – Sport Marketing News
Sports

FUJIFILM INSTAX is the official supplier of the LBA Finals UnipolSai 2023. – Sport Marketing News

by admin
FUJIFILM INSTAX is the official supplier of the LBA Finals UnipolSai 2023. – Sport Marketing News

FUJIFILM INSTAX loves sport and competitions in which an atmosphere of fairness and fair play prevails. This is why he will be on the sidelines for the championship final of LBA Finals UnipolSai 2023 which will award the title of team champion of Italy.

The appointment is on the parquet fields of the Mediolanum Forum and the Segafredo Arena, starting Friday 9 Junefor the 2023 championship which will see opposing sides EA7 Emporio Armani Milan and Virtus Segafredo Bologna, the two most titled teams in Italy that challenge each other for this title for the third consecutive year. An intense challenge played over 7 races, which awards the Italian Champion trophy to the team that arrives first with four victories.

Inside the Mediolanum Forum and the Segafredo Arena, the public will be able to take a pleasant break in the corner INSTAX PHOTOBOOTH and receive a printed souvenir as a gift of a moment lived during these days of sport. The public going to theINSTAX PHOTOBOOTH he will be able to be photographed with the coveted cup behind him and take home the printed photo with INSTAX Link WIDEinstant development printer that is able to print the images stored in a smartphone on WIDE format films.

See also  Tomorrow first day of verdicts Top fight for the best positions

You may also like

il caso Hampton Richmond Borough

Will Manchester City buy the treble?

Roland Garros, cramps stop Alcaraz: Djokovic in the...

Manchester City: Shortly before the final, Guardiola’s great...

TRAVEL GROUP 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

Djokovic defeats Alcaraz at the French Open

The Ferraris are back at the 24 Hours...

Tennis French Open: C. Ruud vs. A. Zverev...

Champions League final, the Curva Nord to Inter...

İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City, a star in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy