Fukuhara Ai’s replacement table tennis queen Ishikawa Kasumi retired and entered the showbiz_Japan_Women_Retired

Kasumi Ishikawa enters the entertainment industry after retirement

Kasumi Ishikawa (30), who has won three consecutive medals in women’s table tennis at the Olympic Games, announced her retirement on May 1 on her Instagram. “I, Kasumi Ishikawa, decided to retire at the WTT Championship Macau Championship in April.” “After entering this year, I participated in every game with the idea that ‘this game may be the last’. Now I strongly believe that it is over, so I decided to retire.” And plan to hold a retirement press conference on May 18 meeting.

Kasumi Ishikawa has won 5 championships at the All Japan Championships, won medals in women’s team competitions London Silver, Rio Bronze, and Tokyo Silver for 3 consecutive times at the Olympics, and is an ace player in the Japanese women’s table tennis field. It is a pity that she has retired. This announcement shocked the Japanese table tennis world, but it seems that she will be more active in the second life she started later.

An official from Minbang TV said, “During the interview, her answers were very clear. Her refreshing and polite personality is suitable for TV. (Table tennis player) Mizutani Hayato (33 years old) is very active in variety shows and other fields. If Ishikawa does Mixed artists will be more popular.”

Ai Fukuhara (34), who has a huge popularity as a female table tennis player and a pioneer, will also become a “competitor” in the future, but the relevant person analyzed: “Compared to Fukuhara, who has many things, Ishikawa, who has a clean and white image. It is easier to be loved by men, women and children, and this image is definitely better.” It is worth looking forward to the Paris Olympics next summer. The relevant person said: “Everyone will definitely grab her to be the anchor.” He should succeed in becoming a national entertainer.

“I’m practicing twice as much as Mizutani-kun.” This is Ishikawa’s mantra before the king of Japanese table tennis. “She was thinking about table tennis all year,” Mizutani recalls. Even if it’s going out to dinner with friends, control the alcohol and get home early if you have practice the next day. Kasumi Ishikawa is really a table tennis fan.

The Japanese people said that Ai Fukuhara made Japan pay attention to table tennis, and it was Kasumi Ishikawa who made table tennis win. At that time, “Beyond Love Sauce” was synonymous with it. Ishikawa first came under the spotlight at the All Japan Championships in January 2005. The 11-year-old southpaw won 2 women’s singles while wearing glasses. As an elementary school student, he made a feat since Ai Fukuhara, and received media attention as the “Second Generation of Ai-chan”.

At the All Japan Championships in January 2007, Ishikawa put on contact lenses. Defeated Japan’s experienced representative and other elders with decisive blows, and entered the third place in women’s singles at 13 years and 11 months, the youngest in history. The popular phrase “strong and cute” at that time was born, representing a new generation of female athlete watches. Takuji Nishimura, the coach and commentator of the 2004 Athens Olympic women’s team, said: “Ishikawa is not so much Fukuhara’s second generation, but another Japanese treasure. Playing intellectual table tennis that is different from Fukuhara’s sensibility. Calmly see the battle situation and respond to it. The strength is also high. I will become a reformer in the Japanese table tennis world.”

Ishikawa Kasumi entered the Japanese national team at the age of 14 years and 3 months, the youngest player in history. Together with Ai Fukuhara, she has been active on the world stage as Japan’s ace for a long time as a “genius girl”. He won the Olympic medal for the first time and developed many fans. He has been refreshing the history of the Japanese table tennis world, and he is indeed a reformer.

Xiao Nizi has a very good appearance. I hope Kasumi Ishikawa will not be involved in scandals like Ai Fukuhara in the future, and make her image so bad.

