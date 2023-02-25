Home Sports Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hosts held by Premier League strugglers
Sports

Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hosts held by Premier League strugglers

by admin
Fulham 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Hosts held by Premier League strugglers
Manor Solomon is the first Israeli player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances since Ronny Rosenthal in November 1992

Substitute Manor Solomon scored for the third consecutive game as European hopefuls Fulham fought back to claim a hard-fought Premier League draw at home to struggling Wolves.

Solomon’s superb curling effort into the right corner rescued a point for the hosts, who generally underwhelmed as they missed the opportunity to move level on points with fifth-placed Newcastle.

Until the Israel international’s intervention, Wolves had looked on course to claim a valuable three points courtesy of Pablo Sarabia’s sweeping first-half effort.

The Spain winger, who had earlier seen a weak attempt saved by home goalkeeper Bernd Leno, expertly turned in Raul Jimenez’s knock down after twice linking with the Mexico international in the build up.

Had Jimenez been able to turn home a second-half header he narrowly glanced wide the game might have proved beyond Marco Silva’s side, who barely threatened until the closing stages.

The result leaves the Cottagers sixth in the table on 39 points, while Wolves remain 15th, four points above the relegation zone.

A night of missed opportunities

Both sides are likely to come away from this contest with a tinge of regret, with a point hardly an ideal outcome for sides with disparate ambitions this term.

Fulham will look back ruefully on a chance lost to apply further pressure on Newcastle and Tottenham as they look to secure European football for the first time since 2011-12.

However, they did little to merit more, delivering a flat performance that provided little for the home supporters to get excited about until the final 15 minutes when, having levelled, they pressed forward in search of a winner and Carlos Vinicius forced visiting goalkeeper Jose Sa into a superb save.

“Many things were different in the second half, the dynamic of the team and the way we pressed the ball. We didn’t do that well enough from the start,” Fulham boss Silva told BBC Sport.

See also  First derby at Fortunati "Pavia plays with the heart"

“It was a reaction that I wanted but that’s how we should have started. He [Manor Solomon] needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He doesn’t have 90 minutes in his legs yet. He has been really important but let’s hope he continues doing it.”

Solomon’s goal-scoring cameo was another step forward for the on-loan Shakhtar Donetsk winger, who only returned in January from a serious knee injury sustained in the first game of the season.

Until he struck Wolves’ only concern appeared to be a second-half injury to forward Matheus Cunha, who was taken off on a stretcher after lengthy treatment following a seemingly innocuous challenge.

With Sa making routine stops from a tame Vinicius header, an Andreas Pereira free-kick and a Joao Palhinha effort, Wolves appeared on course to claim a welcome fifth win in nine top-flight matches under former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui.

Aside from good chances for Sarabia and Jimenez, Ruben Neves also headed wide from Matheus Nunes’ cross with Wolves in control.

But they were eventually made to pay, with the visitors now having dropped 15 points from winning positions this term.

“The match changed after the injury to Cunha. We have the need to get a lot of points to stay out of relegation. It’s going to be a hard and tough task but we have one more today,” Lopetegui told Sky Sports.

Player of the match

BuenoHugo Good

Fulham

  1. Squad number11Player nameSolomon

  2. Squad number17Player nameLeno

  3. Squad number13Player nameReam

  4. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira

  5. Squad number31Player nameDiop

  6. Squad number20Player nameWillian

  7. Squad number26Player nameJoão Straw

  8. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinicius

  9. Squad number33Player nameRobinson

  10. Squad number14Player nameThe Cordova Reid

  11. Squad number28Player nameLukic

  12. Squad number2Player nameTete

  13. Squad number6Player nameReed

  14. Squad number8Player nameWilson

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  1. Squad number64Player nameBueno

  2. Squad number8Player nameRuben Neves

  3. Squad number21Player nameSarabia

  4. Squad number1Player nameJosé Sa

  5. Squad number5Player nameLemina

  6. Squad number23Player nameKilman

  7. Squad number22Player nameNelson Semedo

  8. Squad number15Player nameDawson

  9. Squad number9Player nameJimenez

  10. Squad number27Player nameMatheus Nunes

  11. Squad number37Player nameTraore

  12. Squad number12Player nameMatheus Cunha

  13. Squad number28Player nameJoao Moutinho

  14. Squad number29Player nameDiego Costa

  15. Squad number10Player nameDaniel Podence

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17Leno
  • 2Tete
  • 31Diop
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 6ReedSubstituted forLukicat 45′minutes
  • 26João StrawBooked at 19mins
  • 14The Cordova ReidSubstituted forSolomonat 45′minutes
  • 18PereiraBooked at 72mins
  • 20WillianSubstituted forWilsonat 83′minutes
  • 30Alves Morais

Substitutes

  • 1Native
  • 3Snowstorm
  • 4Indeed
  • 5Duffy
  • 8Wilson
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Cedric Soares
  • 21James
  • 28Lukic

Wolves

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1The one
  • 22Nelson Semedo
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Kilman
  • 64Bueno
  • 21SarabiaSubstituted forJoao Moutinhoat 76′minutes
  • 8Neves
  • 5Lemina
  • 27NunesSubstituted forPodenceat 76′minutes
  • 9JimenezSubstituted forDiego Costaat 84′minutes
  • 12Matheus CunhaSubstituted forTraoreat 60′minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Ait Nouri
  • 4Collins
  • 10Podence
  • 19Castro Otto
  • 25Bentley
  • 28Joao Moutinho
  • 29Diego Costa
  • 35João Gomes
  • 37Traore

Referee:
Michael Oliver

Attendance:
24,399

Live Text

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner

  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before – here’s everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment

BBC Sport banner footer

You may also like

Inter, the return of Brozovic: the Croatian is...

Sven-Goran Eriksson is ill: he leaves football –...

War in Ukraine: China’s peace plan, here are...

Ricochet and Braun Strowman back McIntyre and Sheamus...

Serie B, the 2022-2023 standings

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Sébastien Calvet, manager of Les Bleuets after the...

Lille beats Brest in pain and temporarily regains...

Fulham 1-1 Wolves: Marco Silva says Manor Solomon...

Satoranský and Veselý were the architects of Barcelona’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy