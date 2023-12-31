Home » Fulham vs. Arsenal| LIVE Matchday 20 of the Premier League – Halftime
Arsenal has suffered another disappointing defeat in a London derby, as they trail 1-0 at halftime against Fulham in the Premier League matchday 20. Raúl Jiménez has netted his fifth goal of the season, giving Fulham the lead as they look to secure a crucial victory.

The Gunners have struggled to find their rhythm in the first half, failing to capitalize on their chances and allowing Fulham to take the lead. The pressure is on Arsenal to turn things around in the second half and salvage some points from this crucial match.

In other Premier League news, Liverpool will end the year as the league leader after securing a victory in their match. Arsenal’s defeat will only add to their frustration as they aim to climb the table in the new year.

Stay tuned for the full match summary and goals as Fulham take on Arsenal in this exciting Premier League clash. Will Arsenal be able to mount a comeback, or will Fulham secure a vital three points? Check back for updates as the second half gets underway.

