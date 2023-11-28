Fulham – Wolves 3:2, Fulham thanks to Willian won the penalty drama over Wolverhampton

William’s decisive shot came in the fourth minute of regulation, and the match continued for another eight minutes. Fulham caught up with today’s opponent by points and is two places below him in 14th place.

Anglická fotbalová liga – 13. kolo:Fulham – Wolverhampton 3:2 (59. z pen. a 90.+4 z pen. Willian, 7. Iwobi – 22. Cunha, 75. Hwang Hi-čchan z pen.).1.Arsenal1393127:10302.Manchester City1392233:13293.Liverpool1384128:11284.Aston Villa1391331:18285.Tottenham1382325:17266.Manchester United1380516:16247.Newcastle1372431:14238.Brighton1364328:23229.West Ham1362523:232010.Chelsea1344522:201611.Brentford1344519:181612.Wolverhampton1343618:231513.Crystal Palace1343613:181514.Fulham1343613:221515.Nottingham1334616:211316.Bournemouth1333714:281217.Luton1323812:23918.Sheffield United13121011:34519.Everton1342714:20420.Burnley13111110:324

Note: Everton lost 10 points as a penalty for breaching financial rules.

