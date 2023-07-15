full-back Ababei and goalkeeper Marino arrive

Sporting Director Fabio Arena, in concert with top management Mattia Pitino and Danilo Radenza, concluded two agreements in recent days with as many “under” players and which concern the rossoblu defense.

After observing days of silence, for share with the entire city community the condolences and mourning for the loss of two young livesil Soccer Modica resumes formalizing the market operations that are making up the squad called to face the 2023-2024 season.

The full-back born in 2003, ex Syracuse, chose to wear the Modica Calcio shirt. Marian Ababei and the goalkeeper born in 2004, Simon Marino.

Marian Ababei, of Romanian origin, after the experiences with Sicula Leonzio and Lucchese, was one of the protagonists of the long triumphal season of Siracusa Calcio, with thirty-two seasonal appearances and two goals in the league.

“I didn’t hesitate even for a moment in choosing Modica – says Marian Ababei -. From the first meeting with the Arena Director, I immediately had the perception of a reality, the rossoblu, which has all the credentials to do well. I can’t wait to start working with coach Betta and to get to know my new team-mates and my new fans”.

Simone Marino arrives for the rossoblu goal. Born in Palermo, after his career in the Buon Pastore youth academy, he made his debut in excellence with Mazara Calcio, before moving on to Don Carlo Misilmeri where he stood out last season, also winning the award for “best under goalkeeper” of the Sicilian excellence.

“For me the call from Modica Calcio represented a great opportunity that I could not fail to seize – is the first comment from the rossoblu of the young goalkeeper from Palermo -. I arrive in a square that wants to win and this stimulates me a lot. I am ready to give my contribution and spare no effort to achieve what we set ourselves”.