Funding repayment for Seefeld World Cup probably averted

The pending repayment of funding of eight million euros for the Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld in 2019 seems to have been averted. As the “Tiroler Tageszeitung” reported on Sunday, citing Sports Councilor Georg Dornauer (SPÖ), a solution with the federal government is within reach. “I assume that the matter will be settled by autumn at the latest,” said the deputy governor.

The Nordic World Ski Championships in Seefeld cost 30.7 million euros. The state of Tyrol contributed most of the expenses (twelve million euros), the federal government contributed eight of the originally promised 8.864 million euros. The tourism association (TVB) paid three million euros in the form of a loan.

For this purpose, after the World Cup, the TVB was awarded the World Cup Technical Center, which was subsidized by the federal government with 607,582 euros, as well as the rights to use the cross-country ski trails until 2040. As the owner of the WM company, the municipality of Seefeld had to take out a loan of seven million euros over 15 years to finance the World Cup in April 2021.

solution within reach

Because the TVB did not grant its funds as a subsidy but as a loan, the federal government saw an inappropriate use of the subsidy money. That’s why the fight for the repayment of eight million euros has been going on since this year.

Dornauer explained that a solution regarding compliance with the subsidy contract between the federal government and the World Cup organizer was now within reach. According to this, the tourism association’s loans to the WM company are to be converted into actual grants and the federal government is to be granted a right of first refusal for the buildings constructed with the grants for a certain period of time.

After examining the decisions made by the tourism association, Dornauer said they would travel to Vienna and present the package. He is glad that the cooperation with everyone involved has worked well in the past few weeks and months.

