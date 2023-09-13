Furch about returning to the Czech Republic and his wife’s cancer. The last radiation is over, he says

So how was Pražák’s first year in Brno?

I get asked this a lot, but I’ve only met nice people, so no nasty comments. There is sometimes a friendly nudge, but I feel good here because the city is great.

The return was also successful in terms of hockey, right?

I think yes. Of course, the team goal was somewhere higher, but from a personal point of view it was good. It is mandatory to catch in Brno, but the ambitious club also has demanding fans. I’m happy for them, because it’s better than not having a backdrop at home games. They are drawn into the game. But the extreme for me was in Omsk, where people lived only by hockey.

Do you still have the desire to represent the country?

Certainly. I’m already one of the older ones (33 years old), but if I perform well and someone calls, I’ll be happy to go. I will definitely not close the door.

Photo: Václav Šálek, CTK

Goalkeeper Komety Brno Dominik Furch in the preparatory match against Slovan Bratislava

Do you fondly remember the toolbox? Maybe for your successful championship in Russia 2016?

Clearly. As soon as someone asks me about a match or a moment related to the national team, of course the first thing that comes to mind is the match against Russia in Moscow, when we managed to beat them and I kept a clean sheet. That was something special.

When you want to improve your mood, do you play a video of it?

Just by chance. I recently came across footage from the Swedish league final on the internet, when Färjestad and I managed to win the title (2022). At that moment, it charges a person. When he sees it, he thinks he can catch. I get goosebumps just talking about it because it’s a beautiful memory. It was possible to time the form, because the basic part was difficult. I only came there in October, when the club was not doing well and they were looking for a goalkeeper. The basic part was really not ideal, before the end of it they changed our head coach. Then it started to settle in terms of tactics. And in the playoffs, self-sacrifice, immersion in the game increased with each match.

Is this an example for you of how a team sport can be beautiful and unpredictable?

Yes. A lot goes into making a title and making a puzzle fit together, and sometimes a little thing can really make all the difference. When I joined the men’s team, at seventeen I was in Slavia in the team that won the title. I came to him as blind to the violin, because at that moment one does not know what it entails. I felt it fully only in Sweden, when I managed to complete the difficult journey to the end.

Now a more personal question – in the spring you shared your wife’s battle with breast cancer. How is the woman?

She has had her last radiation treatment, is out of treatment, and even has a stamp saying she has been discharged as an oncology patient. Now there will only be preventive examinations and checks. I am very happy for that.

How important was it for you both to say this publicly?

I left it all up to the woman because it was personal to her. But we agreed at the very beginning that I would say it in the cabin so that they would know if I ever needed to leave and not be in Brno. For my wife, it was an impulse when the oncology nurses told her that a lot of young girls had appeared there recently and that the awareness of prevention is probably not that high. And so Kačka went with it. That it might help someone. And a lot of girls told her that they at least went for a check-up. From that point of view, she made a great move to open up in a certain style. And she has something on her mind that she would continue that work.

A person’s fight with an illness is certainly exhausting, but was she getting energy back from people?

Yes. And she herself said that the approach to the diagnosis is extremely important. I will try to interpret her words, but if the breast is detected early, the percentages of cure are high. That’s why one has to approach it positively – and it was a lot on Kačka’s mind.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

