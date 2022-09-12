Home Sports Furia Sarri in Lazio-Verona: middle finger to the ds Marroccu. “All cleared up”
Furia Sarri in Lazio-Verona: middle finger to the ds Marroccu. "All cleared up"

Furia Sarri in Lazio-Verona: middle finger to the ds Marroccu. “All cleared up”

The Lazio coach indulged in a bad gesture at the yellow-blue bench. Episode then resized at the end of the race

Moments of nervousness at the Olimpico, during the match – very close to the end – between Lazio and Verona. At 73 ‘Maurizio Sarri lost his temper and made an inelegant gesture at the Verona bench: middle finger raised towards the yellow-blue ds Francesco Marroccu, before being dismissed by a member of the Lazio staff and the fourth official Baroni . A quarrel with the opposing coaching staff after a conflict between Luis Alberto and Ilic would have unleashed the ire of the Biancoceleste coach. Sarri, despite the gesture, was not sanctioned with cards. And after the match, at a press conference, he wanted to play down the episode: “Everything cleared up. We have known each other with Marroccu for many years, I understood that he had said to me ‘sit down’ and I was angry. In reality he had told me ‘ stay calm ‘, we laughed about it “.

“Playground not worthy of the city of Rome”

In Dazn, the Biancoceleste coach then commented on the match. “I am satisfied because it was a difficult match against a difficult team to face – his words to Dazn -. It took patience with their type of game, then when there are these kinds of matches on a ground not worthy of the city of Rome, then it becomes even more difficult. It always requires an extra touch than normal. ” Sarri is satisfied with what his Lazio has done so far this season: “We have an average of two points per game, our league is conditioned by playing in the Europa League, but this applies to everyone. Haven’t we conceded any goals? is the most important aspect “. A final comment on Lazzari’s exit: “It doesn’t seem like a very serious injury, but it’s still a muscle problem and will be evaluated tomorrow.”

September 11, 2022 (change September 11, 2022 | 21:39)

