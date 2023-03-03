Home Sports Furio Focolari, a life for sport – Corriere TV
Furio Focolari, a life for sport – Corriere TV

Furio Focolari, a life for sport – Corriere TV

Furio Focolari, born in 1947, is a sports journalist with a past at Rai. He becomes famous in the late 80s for his commentary of Alberto Tomba’s races. His voice has accompanied the triumphs of one of the most loved sports by Italians. Histrionic and unconventional he has followed many events: among these the 1988 Olympic Games. he He was fired by Rai but after a very long lawsuit he obtained a maxi compensation. A huge fan of Lazio, as a child he had been on trial for a few months with the Biancocelesti youth team. For years he has been in the Radio Radio team of which he is the director in charge. (LaPresse)

March 2, 2023 – Updated March 2, 2023 , 11:29 pm

