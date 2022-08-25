Five days have passed since the European Championships, but the canceled medal does not really go down to Matteo Furlan. Departing for Canada, where in the next few days he will play the third stage of the World Cup, the codroipese swimmer (Navy and Team Veneto) is still disappointed and terribly angry about the mess made by the European Swimming League in the 25 km of cross-country she interrupted the race because the safety conditions were lacking, without however detecting the positions of the athletes, and was therefore forced to cancel the race 6 km from the end. Race in which he was provisionally in third place, after having been in the lead for the entire first half. The bitterness of what happened does not change his mind about the future, but it could push him to extend his career for another season. The 33-year-old from Friuli has competed internationally in cross-country swimming since 2012.

From the European Championships in Piombino 10 years ago, a path began that almost always led him to the podium between continental and world championship events, but without too much fanfare. He is an athlete of few words; even if he has often won in silence, far from the spotlight and media attention aroused by super champions like Gregorio Paltrinieri, he too has made a historic period for Italian swimming.

Did you let off some steam?

“Absolutely no. I am nervous, very angry and disappointed with what happened. The judges of the Len have behaved in an unspeakable way, proving that they are not up to par. Such a thing had never happened in the past: it was an unprecedented episode ».

There are five medals for Italy. Have you talked about it with the others in the team?

“Sure, but what is it for? It is something scandalous, which really makes you want to stop racing. They should have photographed the positions and then stopped the athletes; instead they behaved in an unspeakable way. Some have thrown away an entire season, others, like me, an opportunity for revenge after a bad world championship ».

Are you always determined to quit at the end of the season?

«I remain of the opinion that the 2024 Olympics are too far away: at 35 I will no longer be competitive. I will decide what to do at the end of the World Cup. I could perhaps get to the next World Cup in 2023 ».

He is part of a group of amazing champions.

«Yes, we are a winning group. We all stayed together until the end of all the races, to cheer on those who were still in the water on the last day. I have known some of my teammates, like Paltrinieri for a lifetime and I can say that we are friends, but I don’t like to judge others. I am a reserved person, who stands very much for him ».

Can he seek redemption in the World Cup?

«The 25 km is a very tough race and you pay for it physically. Let’s see what I’ll be able to do. There are still three stages at stake: one in Canada, one in Puerto Rico at the beginning of September and then the final one in Israel. I can still play it ».