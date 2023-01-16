Bitonto and Francavilla, breaking latest news and Falconara dig a furrow with the others. Hit Leather Goods. The finalist of the last Coppa Italia is penultimate in the standings

They are divided by six points, even if the City of Falconara (ok in the advance of Ariano Irpino and always fourth) has one game less and could further shorten the gap from the top to just three points, but the four sisters have dug in a furrow compared to the group of Serie A Puro Bio. The second round begins as the first leg ended: Bitonto and Francavilla, breaking latest news and Città di Falconara seem to have a separate championship, as the ranking states: the fifth, a declining Kick Off, is -9 from fourth place, Lazio even at -12.

EVERYTHING ACCORDING TO THE SCRIPT — It was no walk in the park for Bitonto, stopped at 3-3 at the interval by a tough Audace Verona. But in the second half Carolina Cenedese repeats herself before the usual Lucileia’s 27th center in the league, finishing 5-3. The success of the other leaders was simpler, that TikiTaka Francavilla who does not spin at all in Fondi: Tampa takes the ball home for his hat trick, reaching 29 goals in the regular season, ends with an eloquent 8- 1 for the Giallorossi. In the SkyMatch breaking latest news joins the en plein of the four sisters. A great breaking latest news, despite Lazio taking the lead with Siclari before Bruna Borges’ 1-1 with whom they go to the break. The vice-champions of Italy make the difference in the second half: Beita breaks the balance, Ludovica Coppa scores a very heavy 3-1 in the second half. By Jessika Manieri the definitive 4-1. See also Our 11 first category

THE SURPRISES — Not only confirmations, but also surprises on the first return day of Serie A Puro Bio. Colpo Pelletterie: Ana Rivera match winner, is 4-3 at the most quoted Kick Off. Arm in arm with Pamela’s Tuscans Soon also the VIP, measuring on Orange Rovigo. The Apulian derby-salvation confirms the endless crisis of Italcave Statte, one of the most famous formations in Italy, finalist in the Italian Cup last season, which also contested the Super Cup at Falconara. Well, the Nerazzurri collapse 3-0 under the blows of Molfetta and are now penultimate on their own.

THE RESULTS — These are the results of the fourteenth day of the regular season of Serie A Puro Bio, before the second leg: Irpinia-Città di Falconara 2-4, VIP-Orange Rovigo 5-4, Italcave Real Statte-Female Molfetta 0-3, Pelletterie-Kick Off 4-3, Bitonto-Audace Verona 5-3, Vis Fondi-TikiTaka Francavilla 1-8, breaking latest news Women-Lazio 4-1. Ranking: Bitonto and Francavilla 37, breaking latest news Female 36, City of Falconara* 31, Kick Off 23, Lazio 20, VIP 19 and Pelletterie 19, Rovigo Orange 14, Audace Verona* 12, Irpinia 11, Molfetta Female 10, Italcave Real Statte 7 , Vis Fondi 1. *one match less.

