He had only one result available, victory. She did not panic and, with a test of great maturity, the City of Eboli did it. Great. At their first in Europe, Salvo Samperi’s Volpi knock out the hosts of Kauno Zalgiris 7-2, win group 7 of the Champions League Main Round with full points, qualifying for the Elite Round, entering the restricted circle of the top 16 of Europe.

WITHOUT GOAL EXCLUSIONS

Samperi sips the battered Calderolli and chooses Dal Cin (in goal) Venancio, Vavà, Luizinho and Guilhermão as pivot in the starting five. It is a first half with a truly spectacular swing of emotions: Kaunas and Città di Eboli give each other a good reason, with no exclusions of goals. Guilhermão immediately stops the game but an own goal by Selucio immediately brings the result back in a draw, Braga pushes the Ebolitan Volpi again, but Wepe makes 2-2: the difference is made by the fouls, too many for the Lithuanians, Venancio takes advantage and, thanks to a free throw made at 1’24 “from the double whistle, he allows the City of Eboli to go to the break ahead 3-2. Luizinho is always an inexhaustible source of inspiration in Salerno’s games and when Zagurskas gives him the ball in his own half, the rossoblù southpaw thanks him, takes advantage immediately and makes the 4-2 halfway through the second half. It is the goal that actually breaks the game, Zalgiris continues to commit many fouls, on one of these, Kaique Melo is sent off for two yellow cards. The City of Eboli is perfect, capitalizes to the maximum the 2 ‘with the extra man going to sign just for a change with Guilhermão. Dentinho’s 5vs4 leads nowhere, a city of Eboli with seven beauties closes all the gates and still spreads with Luizinho and Fantecele. It ends 7-2. On 3 November (2.15 pm) the draw for the four groups of the Elite Round (where only the first will pass), scheduled from 22 to 27 November.