The Fab 4 are still missing, the four teams that will give life to the thirty-eighth edition of the Italian Cup for the excellence of 5-a-side football, the first with the Final Four formula. But for the moment the location is known. Again, something new.

THE CHOICE — The PalaVesuvio in Naples will welcome the four finalists, from 25 to 26 March, four like the ambitious bells, all still in the running for the coveted tricolor cockade. “It’s a great moment for Italian futsal, because we have the opportunity to play in Naples and in general in a territory, Campania, which has always been important for our sport”. Thus Luca Bergamini, president of the Futsal Division. Great satisfaction also in the words of Carmine Zigarelli. “We are extremely honored to be able to host the Italian Cup Final Four – explains the President of the Regional Committee – Campania works hard for the development and growth of futsal, and the numbers testify to it. We are all at work for this very important event, which will give prestige to our entire region”.

ONE FINAL FOUR AND MANY INITIATIVES — Numerous collateral activities will take place at the Final Four in Naples: an All Star Game of futsal from Campania is being organised, with the event match to be played on Sunday 25 at the PalaVesuvio; information clinic with the presence of Max Bellarte, technical commissioner of Italfutsal. All matches will be fully covered by Sky Sport live broadcasts: on Saturday 25th the two semi-finals, one at 6pm and the other at 8.30pm, while on Sunday 26th the final will kick off at 6.15pm. See also Industrial Union, Fico: "The South is the country's most important resource"

THE SITUATION — Meanwhile, the first round of the Italian Cup claimed two illustrious victims: Olimpus Roma second in the class (surprised at home by Patias’ Real San Giuseppe) and breaking latest news who fell at home under the blows of a fluctuating, stammering Meta Catania in the league but performing in the Italian Cup. Napoli Futsal (the number one favorite), the reigning champions of Italservice Pesaro, Petrarca, Sandro Abate and Feldi the others qualified for the second round. The last pass scheduled for January 31, when the Lazio derby between Ciampino Aniene and Fortitudo Pomezia will take place. Wednesday 1 February (3 pm) the draws for the last round. Then it will be Final Four. For the first time at the slopes of Vesuvius.

