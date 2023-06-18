Futsal: Feldi Eboli is champion of Italy – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 17 – Feldi Eboli wins the thirty-ninth Italian men’s futsal championship (the first for a team from Campania) and registers its name in the Golden Register of the Serie A New Energy futsal.



At the Palasport in Cisterna di Latina, the team from Campania prevailed 2-1, closing the final series against Olimpus Roma in two games. (HANDLE).

