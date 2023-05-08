Futsal | Mario Rivillos, the well-deserved glory for an ex-Barcelona

The player from Torrejo scored the penalty that gave Mallorca Palma Futsal the first Palma Champions League in its history

The winger was champion with Inter in 2017 and qualified Barça for the 2020 Final Four, but did not play it due to the covid

Mario Rivillos (33 years old) fell to the ground face down when he beat Guitta with a shot to the right in the decisive penalty that gave Mallorca Palma Futsal the first Champions League in its history after Luan Muller had deflected Pany Varela’s shot.

That reaction of anger and joy was a reflection of how much he suffered at Barça with a serious injury that complicated his career. It was a great prize for an extraordinary player both on and off the court.

After winning the Champions League in 2017 with Movistar Inter under the command of Barça coach Jesús Velasco, Rivillos accept the Barça offer and provoked the angry reaction of the legendary José María Garcíafounder and alma mater of the Madrid ensemble.

On June 19, 2018, Barça lost in Torrejón against Inter in the fifth game of the final and Rivillos broke suffered a broken right knee cruciate that kept him nine months off, until the end of March 2019.

In this way, he managed to collaborate in the last three months to Andreu Plaza’s conquest of the Barça league title in 2019 and also won two Spanish Cups, two Super Cups and two King’s Cups as a Barça player with Barça, but he did not renew and in 2020 he went to Levante. Before He was part of the squad that qualified for the Champions League Final Four, which was postponed until October due to covid and he was no longer in the team when he won it at the Palau against ElPozo Murcia.

Mario Rivillos played three seasons at Barça | VALENTÍ ENRICH

Together with Roger Serrano, also a former Barça player, the man from Madrid was one of the leaders of the exciting granota project under the command of Diego Ríos that reached the final of the 2020-21 league (he lost the third and final game at the Palau). Last summer he took a step forward to join the Mallorca Palma Futsal Directed by Antonio Vadillo.

Author of 10 goals in the current League, Mario Rivillos had already scored a goal in the Main Round of the Champions League and three with a brace between them in the Elite Round. In addition, the man from Torrejón de Ardoz emerged as the great protagonist of the final, scoring the only goal from the Balearic Islands in regular time (1-1) and the decisive penalty that brought glory to the islanders. A glory that he deserves like the most.