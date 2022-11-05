The Capitolini regulate the L84 and remain at -3 from the top with one race less. In the postponement there is Sandro Abate Avellino-Fortitudo Pomezia, live on Sky Sport

In pursuit of a Napoli Futsal with six matches and as many successes, Olimpus Roma. The Blues of Daniele D’Orto, so far always winning and with one race less, regulate a tough L84 6-4. Who responds blow for blow to the Capitoline by holding a blow until halfway through the second half: Bagatini’s decisive flicker at 4-4, but the match actually ends only in the final, however, when Basso puts the ball in his own goal, behind Siquiera. It ends 6-4 for an Olimpus Roma from five out of five and three lengths from the top of the standings, waiting to recover the super challenge of Eboli, postponed to next November 15 (at 20), due to the European commitments of Feldi.

FELDI AND breaking latest news ARMED — In the other matches of the sixth day of the regular season of Serie A New Energy, both Feldi Eboli and breaking latest news return to success. The vice-champions of Italy, fresh from qualifying for the Elite Round of the Champions League (which they will organize from 22 to 27 November in Aversa), beat the rear-end Città di Melilli 5-2 with the usual Luizinho (double) on the shields. Redemption breaking latest news: Despa’s team forgets the internal slip against 360GG Monastir going to win in Padua: Coco Wellington, Caruso and Murilo make the Petrarca 3-1. Ransom, the word that fits perfectly also for Came Dosson. Who, just like breaking latest news, returns to exult: double Juan Fran and 4-1 at NuovaComauto Pistoria. Finally, three very precious points for Carmine Tarantino’s Meta Catania: the final 4-3 against Ciampino Aniene is by the blue Michele Podda. See also National Games "Sports Lottery +" Fuels New Wonders of Fitness_General Administration of Sports

SKY MATCH — The sixth day of the Serie A New Energy championship ends with Sandro Abate Avellino-Fortitudo Pomezia: the Lupi Irpini are looking for continuity after the 7-1 round against Melilli which ended a negative series of three stops in a row, the pometini by Julio Fernandez determined to savor that victory that is missing from the first day. Kick-off on Sunday at 8.45pm, live on Sky Sport.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the sixth day of Serie A New Energy: 360GG Monastir-Napoli Futsal 1-5 (Friday), Italservice Pesaro-Real San Giuseppe 2-2, Meta Catania-Ciampino Aniene 4-3, Feldi Eboli-Città di Melilli 5 -2, Olimpus Roma-L84 6-4, Petrarca-Futsal breaking latest news 1-3, Came Dosson-NuovaComauto Pistoia 4-1, Sandro Abate Avellino-Fortitudo Pomezia (Sunday, 8.45 pm Sky Sport).

