The leaders beat Melilli 4-0 and took two points on Olympus Roma who drew 2-2 in Catania. All four bells win. Pesaro: it’s a crisis

The title of winter champion, albeit platonic, is an indication of strength. Napoli Futsal has it in hand after a thirteenth day that once again extends the advantage of the Flegrean leaders. David Marìn’s Azzurri were nailed to a 0-0 draw for one half against bottom side Melilli, but Rafinha unplugged the match in the second half, from then on everything became easy: De Luca’s double and Fortino decreed the 4-0, which it is worth the eleventh success in the championship. And two more points taken against a still discontinuous Olimpus Roma: the Blues go down twice in Catania, they always respond, but the 2-2 with Meta sends them back to -6 from the top.

All four bells win in the last round before Christmas: Feldi Eboli had risen ahead of Pistoia, Real San Giuseppe and Sandro Abate Avellino continue to climb the rankings, arm in arm: the Vesuvius knock Petrarca 7-3 thanks to a Dian Luka cubed and confirmed as one of the most fit teams in the championship, the Irpinia Wolves beat Pesaro 2-1 (with the decisive goal by Lucho Avellino), exacerbating the crisis of the Italian champions of Italservice , at the third stop in a row and in the middle of the playout area. Thus Fausto Scarpitti and Piero Basile are fifth but only one point behind a breaking latest news down 5-3 in Pomezia, but capable of straightening the meeting in the second half, with Italo Aurelio and Caruso. In the other matches, Vidal super: the Argentine from L84 made it four in the Piedmontese’s 7-1 win at Ciampino.

These are the results of the third last day of the first round: Nuova Comauto Pistoia-Feldi Eboli 1-5, Came Dosson-360GG Monastir 6-3, Meta Catania-Olimpus Roma 2-2, Ciampino Aniene-L84 1-7, Fortitudo Pomezia- Futsal breaking latest news 5-5, Real San Giuseppe-Petrarca 7-3, Italservice Pesaro-Sandro Abate Avellino 1-2. Ranking: Napoli Futsal 34, Olimpus Roma 28, Came Dosson 24, Futsal breaking latest news 23, Real San Giuseppe, Sandro Abate and Feldi Eboli 22, L84 20, Meta Catania 18, Fortitudo Pomezia* 15, Ciampino Aniene 14, 360GG Monastir 13, Italservice Pesaro 12, Petrarca 11, Nuova Comauto Pistoia 7, City of Melilli* 4. *one game less.

