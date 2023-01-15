The first five enclosed in six points. 2023 and in particular the second round tell of a balanced and uncertain Serie A of futsal, apparently without a master. Napoli Futsal, after the internal collapse against L84, does not go beyond the equal in Pistoia, penultimate in the class. David Marin’s winter champions go down immediately but recover, are caught up and overtaken by Emanuele Fratini’s Oranges: De Luca scores the definitive 4-4, a draw that cannot be enough for the leaders.

THEY ALL WIN

The classification which has suddenly become shorter, where the first in the class is now also involved, is also deserved by the competitors of Napoli Futsal, all of whom scored on the first day of the return of the regular season. Olimpus Roma returned to success by winning the Ciampino derby with goals from Marcelinho and a semi-forward kick from Cutrignelli: Blues -4 from the top. Feldi Eboli, Sandro Abate Avellino and Came Dosson also rejoiced. Vice champions of Italy corsairs on the island: Selucio and Baroni tame the 360GG Monastir in Sestu. Irpinia wolves, in great shape, at the feet of an Alex who honors his nickname and plays the Devil at 4 against the precarious Petrarca, drawn 6-2. The Treviso surprise doubles Melilli bringing up the rear, not before going down 0-2: Japa Vieira opens and closes the Venetian poker, a 4-0 run that changes the face of the match. And also to Sylvio Rocha’s men’s classification. However, breaking latest news is also seven points off the top. Which beats the Italian champions of Italservice Pesaro for the third time in advance. Finally, a show in Nocera Inferiore: Real San Giuseppe goes on three times, is always caught up by Fortitudo Pomezia, who scores two goals in the 59th minute and takes the lead at the start of the second half. Andrés Santos makes everyone agree: it’s 4-4.