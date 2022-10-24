The Neapolitan team folds a stoic Italservice Pesaro 2-1, a good day in Rome at Melilli. Francesca Salvatore’s national team beaten 5-1 by Portugal in the Fafe Main Round

Pietro Santercole

Napoli Futsal and Olimpus Roma again in the lead in Serie A New Energy after the double Sky Match in Montesilvano that closes the fourth day of the regular season. Two different victories, which however confirm the great state of form of Phlegrean and Capitoline.

FORT WITH EX — If it will be a handover between those who have had the Scudetto on their chest for three years in a row, and those who want to unstitch it, it will be seen in late spring. Currently Napoli is healthier: strong, Fortino. It is precisely Robocop (in seventh center in four games) to respond promptly to Azzurro De Oliveira, initially where Italservice Pesaro makes up for the many absences and few rotations, with the heart. Even when Archdiacone is sent off for a double yellow card: 1-1 at the interval. The match is decided by the former on duty, Massimo De Luca, with the complicity of a Nicolas Lopez who completely misses the timing of the dive: the weak but precise conclusion ends at the corner, for the Phlegraean overtaking. Daffo Bargnesi (on the bench instead of the suspended Colini, present in the stands next to his daughter) tries them all, including the 5vs4. The final assault does not have the desired effect. Naples wins.

THE HEAD-TAIL — Everything is much simpler for Olimpus Roma, also because the Città di Melilli is the only team still at the post, the only top team out of the Division Cup, and always takes goals, ready-to-go. It happens again at PalaRoma after 1’24 ”: Marcelinho’s unmarked heel, Tres Rudinei thanks and beats Boschiggia. D’Orto’s team easily controls the match and spreads in the second half. Still Tres Rudinei on the shields. Cutrupi, Joselito, Marcelinho and double Cutrupi set the score at 7-0. See also Bundesliga comprehensive: Cologne reverses Mainz and Bayern wins Augsburg – yqqlm

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the fourth day: Sandro Abate-Futsal breaking latest news 1-6 (Friday), Meta Catania-Futsal Pistoia (postponed), Real San Giuseppe-Ciampino 4-2, Petrarca-Feldi Eboli 3-2, Came Dosson-Fortitudo Pomezia 5-4, 360GG Monastir-L84 (postponed to 9 November), Italservice Pesaro-Napoli Futsal 2-1, Olimpus Roma-Città di Melilli 7-0. Ranking: Napoli Futsal and Olimpus Roma 12 points, Futsal breaking latest news 10, Came Dosson 8, Feldi Eboli 7, 360GG Monastir 6 *, Meta Catania 6 *, L84 * and Real San Giuseppe 4, Italservice Pesaro, Futsal Pistoia *, Fortitudo Pomezia, Ciampino, Sandro Abate Avellino and Petrarca 3, Città di Melilli 0. * one game less.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE — Meanwhile, the City of Eboli is preparing to live the first European experience in its history in Lithuania, home to the Main Round of the Champions League 5-a-side football, scheduled from 26 to 29 October at the Prienai Arena, 39 kilometers from Kaunas. Salvo Samperi’s Volpi will debut on Wednesday 26 October (3.30 pm Italian time) against the Finns of Kampuksen Dynamo, the next day (same time) against the Latvians of Petro-w; Group 7 will end on Saturday 29 October (7pm Italian time) against the hosts of Kauno Žalgiris. Only the winner of the quadrangle will enter the Elite Round on November 22-27, the draw for which will take place in Nyon on November 8.

ITALY FEMALE — No business for the Women’s Italfutsal, forced to win in the third and decisive match of the Main Round against Portugal, host and vice-champion of Europe, they are defeated 5-1 at the Pavilhão Multiusos in Fafe, near Braga. Do not deceive the score, the Azzurre will play evenly for three quarters of the match: they go below the position of the former Città di Falonara Fifò in the first half, hold on and react in the second half, touching on several occasions with Grieco and Belli the deserved one. 1-1 that Pato Dal’Maz scores with his head. The joy of the draw, however, lasts 27 ”: on the developments of a corner Ana Azevedo invented the new Lusitanian advantage on the other hand. 4’30 ”from the end, the goal that extinguishes blue hopes: another super action, this time by Carla Vanessa. Kicking in the goal, Sestari does what he can, but for Pisko it is a girl’s game to sign the 3-1 with the goal unguarded. Francesca Salvatore tries the card of despair with the moving goalkeeper, but Catia Morgado’s brace in the final fixes the score at 5-1. Heavy result, a perhaps unfair passive that denies the possibility for women’s Italfutsal to participate in the Final Four of Euro 2023, scheduled for March, which will see the Spanish, Portugal, Ukraine and Hungary European champions battle for the continental title. See also Napoli, Inter, Juventus, Milan: here is the calendar of the top 10 of A until the World Cup

PORTUGAL 5-1 ITALY (1-0 pt)

PORTUGAL: Ana Catarina, Carla Vanessa, Morgado, Azevedo, Pisko, Rocha, Maria, Ines Fernandes, Fifò, Janice, Jenny, Carol, Pedreira, Nunes. Ct Conceicao

ITALIA: Sestari, Coppari, Borges, Belli, Adamatti, Dibiase, Pomposelli, Boutimah, Grieco, Mansueto, Vanelli, Bovo, Dal’Maz, Ferrara. Coach Salvatore

MARKERS: 14’45” Fifò (P), 26’31” Dal’Maz (I), 26’58” Ana Azevedo (P), 35’30” Pisko (P), 37’31” and 38’03” Morgado (P)

AMMONITE: Boutimah (I), Pisko (P), Vanelli (P)

NOTE: 17’47 ” tl wrong Pisko (P) REFEREES: Soykan (TUR), Schaerli (SUI), Yiangou (CYP), CRONO: Santos (POR)