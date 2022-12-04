Men’s Serie A: the urchin of the national team decisive as a great ex in the key match of Cercola finished 6-4. Came Dosson and Pesaro return to success, Pistoia hit

The gold of Naples in futsal is a street urchin from the national team named Attilio Arillo, who decides a spectacular derby as a great ex, with a terrific brace, complete with a bicycle kick goal that sends a sold-out PalaCercola into a frenzy for the challenge at high altitude against Feldi Eboli, beaten 6-4 in the key match of the tenth day of the regular season.

DERBY SHOW — Before the match the corps de ballet of Monica Oliva and Mario Guadagno, on the pitch the show continues with an electrifying swing of emotions: Feldi ahead with Venancio, Honorio and Rahinha overturn everything, but Braga signs the 2-2 with which we go at rest. At the interval, the mini concert by Granatino, who presented his new single (This Night), in the second half “the show must go on”: Salvo Samperi’s Feldi takes the lead again, with a penalty converted by Venancio, but Felipe Mancha recalibrates everything. It is here that Arillo takes the chair: in 1’44” the Neapolitan street urchin scores two goals, one from a bicycle kick and the other not bad, it is the keystone of a fantastic match, ended early by De Simone. Guilhermao’s goal in the final was useless: it’s 6-4, another triumphal derby for David Marìn after the 6-0 against Sandro Abate Avellino. Napoli momentarily +7 on Olympus Roma, engaged in the Sky Match against Real San Giuseppe; Feldi Eboli is at -8, but with one game to recover. See also Cainero nothing final for two targets, silver to the Biancosi-Cassandro duo

THE OTHERS — In the other matches of the tenth day of Serie A New Energy, Came Dosson redeems itself: Juan Fran and Vieira push Sylvio Rocha’s Treviso players in 6-3 at Ciampino Aniene. Italservice Pesaro is unlocked, privateer on the island thanks also to the returning Tonidandel, who scored in the 4-3 against a tough 360GG Monastir. Draw and draw between breaking latest news and L84 thanks to the back and forth between Pazetti and Italo Aurelio at the start of the second half. At the end, three very heavy points for a Pistoia in their first blitz in Serie A: Bebetinho on the shields in the 8-3 draw in Padua against a shaky Petrarca. In anticipation, redemption Sandro Abate: 3-1 recovery with Meta, signed by the Spanish star Pola.

