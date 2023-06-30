Futsal Sparta lost the first league. The manager and coach shake their heads at the reasons, admit mistakes

Futsal Sparta Prague made it to the semi-finals of the playoffs for the last time. But now he has to forget about the fights in the top competition. It happened for the first time in the history of the Licensing Procedure of the 1st Futsal League that one of the applicants did not make it to the top competition, and only eleven clubs will play in it. The paradox is that the eleventh will be the team that was originally relegated this year. FAČR Club Licensing Manager Stanislav Rýznar informed about this on the official website of the futsal league.

The license was not granted to Sparta because, according to the management, the club did not meet the conditions for participation in professional competitions organized by the Futsal Association of the Czech Republic. Four fundamental criticisms are highlighted. According to the first of them, the club did not submit an overview of assets and liabilities, a financial assessment by the statutory body, notes constituting a summary of significant accounting principles and other explanatory notes, a financial assessment by the statutory body, defacto financial statements. However, the club defends that it has submitted everything, but admits the delay.

“I take the delay on myself. It was only three or four days ago, but the wording that is given in the decision not to grant the Premium license is imprecise and therefore wrong,” the manager of Sparta points out. Because the term “they did not supply” is used in the justification, and we supplied it, but delay, and the difference is that suddenly they are strict for a few days, and at the same time, at least a third of the eleven teams that also did not receive a license in the first round do not have better things than us,” says Simitči.

Simitči just shakes his head at the second point, which Sparta is blamed for not granting a license. The point is that the Prague club did not prove that the total amount for the last reporting period was published on Sparta’s official website to registered intermediaries. “But this concerns cooperation with player managers and is a text that concerns football clubs and not futsal clubs. This point has nothing to do with futsal,” he points out.

In the case of futsal Sparta, there is no contact with player agents. “We deal with everything directly with the players. In all the professional contracts that we had registered with the association, we always state that the transfer to us took place without the players’ agents. As of today, I personally checked it and no futsal club in the Czech Republic has this on their website.”

Photo: AC Sparta futsal

Sparta’s futsal players knocked out their city rival – Slavia in the quarterfinals of the playoff. (archive photo)

The third point blames Sparta for not proving that the club has no overdue obligations arising from registered professional contracts with players as of 31.12.2022 or 28/02/2023. “This is the same problem as in the first case. We proved everything, delivered and uploaded everything to the system, but with a delay of 3 days, even if it was a week, the world will not collapse. Just look at the system (Sport.cz editors had the opportunity to see a screenshot that confirms this). There, I have access on behalf of Sparta, and Mr. Rýznar on behalf of the licensing commission,” points out the main character of futsal Sparta.

Simitči also commented on the last of the points, because of which Sparta did not receive a license and thus will not play in the top competition. It is about the fact that the club has not proven that it has no overdue obligations arising from innominative contracts concluded in connection with the fulfillment of obligations according to the FAČR or SFČR regulations as of 12/31/2022 or 28/02/2023. “On the day when everything was filled into the system (in May), we had everything paid. There was a single overdue union invoice that was problematic, but we paid this in April. We were told that even though everything was paid, we should have mentioned it when filling in the system,” Simitči suggests that Sparta lost the first league competition due to a delay of a few days.

Photo: Sparta Prague futsal archives

The reasons why futsal Sparta did not receive a license and will be absent from the next year of the top competition.

“During the appeal process, I felt that Mr. Ryznar and his assistants from the licensing department did not communicate as they should have. Or to put it better, I didn’t feel interested that they wanted Sparta to be in the first league next year,” regrets Simitči, who allegedly tried to avoid inconvenience and tried to consult the situation with the people in charge.

“Even though I was sick at home, I tried to call several times to ask if everything was okay and if something needed to be done. But I didn’t plead, and when I did, it was too late. And I was also told, sorry, but in the same term we are also doing licensing procedures for clubs from the second football league. I would have expected someone to call and alert us to the situation, but that didn’t happen. I don’t want it to sound like the licensing commission shot us down, but I can’t get my head around how they could keep some teams in the league and give them a license under strange circumstances, and not keep Sparta, which is the biggest brand in Czech sports, in the league,” regrets Simitčiho.

According to him, Sparta had secured important financial partners for the first league season. But now he will have to deal with opponents in the second highest competition. “Nothing can be done, everything bad is good for something. All we have to do is win the second league and return to the top flight as soon as possible. Because we are Sparta,” he adds.