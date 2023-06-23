Futsal | Velasco: “We had a cool head and then things turned out for us”

24/06/2023 and las 00:40 CEST

“We have made history together in such a big club and with this shield on our chest”, commented Sergio González

“Very sad to leave and very happy for the history that I have built here,” said Marcenio in his farewell

Barca futsal has completed a spectacular ‘sextet’ of leagues at club level and He did it on the fast track with a 2-5 victory on the Jaén Paraíso Interior track with a second part to frame and in this way there are already seven leagues in the section, the last three in a row and the last two with Jesús Velasco on the bench.

The Toledo coach admitted feeling “great joy. Each game is different. We knew what we were going to find here, with an audience delivered to his team. We have been at a very good level, we knew how to keep a cool head when they took the lead and then things turned out for us. There is a very important aspect in futsal which is the goal. In the first half we generated several chances, they didn’t come in and that kept us 2-0 down. They have scored two and from there they have waited for us behind to go against it”.

“In the second half we had the great success of making it 2-1 very quickly. That has given us a lot of confidence, the team has hit a change of intensity and in the end the result has accompanied us. I think we have made a play- off ascending We started well and ended exceptionally. We had the sword of Damocles with the Champions League since they eliminated us in November and we knew that the only thing we could do was win the league. And that has helped us”, explained the Barcelona coach.

Regarding the rumors of an offer from the Spanish Federation to take charge of the team to replace Fede Vidal (everything indicates that he will continue at least until next year’s World Cup), Velasco was very clear. “The coach has a wonderful contract at a wonderful club and he is very comfortable. There is no concern on the part of the club or on my part”, concluded one of the best coaches in the history of this sport.

The meeting was the last as azulgranas of Carlos Ortiz and Marcenio. “With the adrenaline of the final I’m still not aware that it was my last game. We played an excellent second half. It took a lot, we knew they were going to push hard with their fans very connected, but in the second half the team has taken the race and we had a great match. Many memories come back to me, but now I want to enjoy, rest and I’ll think about what I’ve been lucky enough to experience later on”, explained the ‘Spartano’ in his farewell to the slopes.

Barça reached the seventh league in the section

| FCB

“The time has come. Tomorrow when I wake up I will remember everything that I have experienced in this club. I am very happy and happy. It has been a pleasure. I have always tried to give my best on the track and the title is the result of everyone’s work team. I’m going to celebrate the last title. I’m very sad to leave and at the same time very happy for the history that I have built here”, commented the Brazilian visibly excited.

Dídac has started in the three games of the final after living on the bench in the semifinalss. “They have come out in a rush and the result showed it like that. They have taken the lead and we have had to break stone. In the first part they were fresher, but in the second when they went down we followed and with the quality and insistence we were able to distance ourselves. And in the end we have defended the goalkeeper-player well”, commented the Catalan.

The great figure of the play-offs has undoubtedly been Top. “The first part we started a little nervous. We were not at our pace, but at the break we talked and we told ourselves that we had to be calm, that we had already come back from many more difficult games like the semifinal of the last Champions League against Benfica. That experience has been good for us, things turned out and now to enjoy another title. Long live Barça and six out of six!”, the man from Chapecó said very happily.

Barça was a team with capital letters at the Olivo Arena

| FCB

Dyego It was once again very important, as has always been the case for almost two decades. “We already knew how difficult the game would be. They scored two goals against us and they locked up, but we were playing our game and it was a matter of patience. We scored 2-1 and we have achieved this much-desired title plus qualification for the Champions League . The team is very good. It was very important to qualify for the Champions League. Very happy to be able to play it again, because we know how important it is for the club,” said the man from Palmitos.

Sergio González has returned to Barça for the third time and he has done it in a big way as Barca ‘Pichichi’ in the league with 22 goals. “It’s been my way of vindicating myself, I always want to play. I hadn’t done it in the first half and at halftime when I knew I would start, I told them that we’re going forward and that I was going to score for sure. I’m radiant. Congratulations to all the sections and the club in general, because we are all doing a great job. We have made history together in such a big club and with this shield on our chest”, said the Catalan.

Finally, Catela confirmed his great moment with a great match and a great goal to go down in history, the final 2-5. “I am very happy, it makes me very excited. We knew that winning here would be much more difficult than at the Palau, but the team is in a great moment, we finished very well and when we are at this level we are the best team. We have taken it out and now to enjoy it, this is very nice,” said the man from Cádiz.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

