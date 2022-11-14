After five successes in a row, the Italian champions collapse 3-0 in breaking latest news, TikiTaka passes 7-2 to Lupari and overtakes. Very short ranking: the top five in three points

Abruzzo celebrating (twice) on the sixth day of Serie A Puro Bio. breaking latest news is the first team to stop the race of the City of Falconara, returning from five successes in a row but defeated 3-0 (goals by Soldevilla, Boutimah and Sestati) in the remake of the last Scudetto Finals, overtaken in the head by TikiTaka Francavilla and hooked in the standings also by a Bitonto who has no problem overcoming (6-0) the rear side Vis Fondi, the only team in the Women’s Serie A always defeated so far.

CHANGE THE TOP — In the lead, therefore, the Giallorossi coached by Cely Gayardo and a Tampa who makes four to Lupari in the 7-2 inflicted on the VIP Tombolo. However very short ranking, the Kick Off passes 2-1 to Molfetta thanks to the decisive goal of Gaby Vanelli in the second half: the first five are enclosed in just three points. Lazio rejoices at the Emilia-Romagna Arena in Salsomaggiore Terme, in the Sky Match. Alessia Grieco’s Lazio, mvp of the match: Azzurra overturns Rovigo Orange with a nice brace, in the second half the extension signed by Marchese and Pinheiro, is 4-1. First ring of the Pelletterie, who doubles the Audace Verona 4-2 and leaves the last place. These are the results and the standings after six regular season rounds: Italcave Real Statte-Irpinia 2-2, Vip-Tikitaka Francavilla 2-7, breaking latest news Female-Città Di Falconara 3-0, Pelletterie-Audace Verona 4-2, Female Molfetta -Kick Off 1-2, Vis Fondi-Bitonto 0-6, Rovigo Orange-Lazio 1-4. Ranking: TikiTaka Francavilla 16 points, Falconara and Bitonto 15, breaking latest news 14, Kick Off 13, Lazio 10, Irpinia 7, VIP Tombolo and Audace Verona 6, Statte 5, Rovigo Orange and Molfetta 4, Pelletterie 3, Vis Fondi 0. See also TV rights, Tim's appeal to the Antitrust against Sky: "It hinders cancellations"

MEN’S SERIES A — The double postponement that closes the seventh day of the men’s Serie A smiles at Sandro Abate Avellino and Italservice Pesaro. The Wolves of Basile beat Brandizzo flying 3-1 at the interval, closing 7-5 with Alex and Lucho Avellino (double for both) on the shields and overtaking the Piedmontese in the standings. In Salsomaggiore, in the second Sky Match of the day, the Italian champions broke the long fast that lasted from 2 October (4-3 at Melilli) by beating NuovaComauto Pistoia 8-2. Do not deceive the score: De Oliveira and Ruan produce the first break, Galindo and Bebetinho recalibrate the result, but Ruan repeats himself for the Rossini 3-2 with which he goes to rest. Shortly before halfway through the second half, De Oliveira’s 4-2. Fratini plays the card of the moving goalkeeper, but Pesaro defends himself and scores in the final two more times with Julio De Oliveira, then with Arcidiacone and then again Ruan.

THE SUMMARY — These are the results of the seventh day: Napoli Futsal-Came Dosson 6-3, Fortitudo Pomezia-360GG Monastir 6-1, Ciampino Aniene-Feldi Eboli 1-4, City of Melilli-Petrarca 2-2, Real San Giuseppe-Meta Catania 3 -3, Futsal breaking latest news-Olimpus Roma 5-5, L84-Sandro Abate Avellino 5-7, NuovaComauto Pistoia-Italservice Pesaro 2-8. Ranking: Napoli 21, Olimpus Roma * 16, Futsal breaking latest news 14, Feldi Eboli * and Meta Catania 13, Came Dosson 11, Sandro Abate Avellino 12, L84 10, 360GG Monastir 9, Italservice Pesaro 8, Fortitudo Pomezia and Real San Giuseppe 7, Petrarca 5, Ciampino Aniene 4, Pistoia ** 3, City of Melilli 1. * one game less, ** one penalty point. See also The first leg of the National Taekwondo Championships ended, and more than 600 players staged a fierce competition_Jiangsu Team_On_Event

November 14 – 00:56

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

