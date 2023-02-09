Il return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to get out of the AC Milan game and results crisis. The Rossoneri are returning from three heavy defeats in the last three games (including the new KO in the derby with Inter after the humiliation in the Italian Super Cup). Stefano Pioli, or the architect of the Scudetto last season, has collapsed in the consensus of the fans. No exemptions in the running but the club is evaluating a change on the bench for next season. According to some rumors it could be right “Ibra” to play the role of AC Milan player and coach in 2023-24. Much will depend on the results obtained by Pioli at the end of the season. For now, Milan have slipped to sixth place in Serie A but the standings are short and the fight for qualification for the 2023-24 Champions League is still open. And then there are still the round of 16 of the tournament against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham (first leg on 14 February).

With Taurus the first call?

“Zlatan’s importance has always been tangible, strong” Pioli said. And after the long injury Ibrahimovic sees the possibility of a first call-up for the internal match against Turin of 10 February. “Ibra” is carrying out the work with the group and would like to answer Pioli’s call, to also be physically close to the team in this difficult moment. Although in his legs he has a forcibly reduced playing time due to the long stop following the surgery for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate ligament of the left knee. Ibrahimovic’s return would be an important injection of confidence for a group dealing with an extremely complicated period.

“I’m still God, I’m still number 1”

So Zlatan Ibrahimovic is ready to come back. In an interview given to Sport Mediasetthe Swedish striker spoke about his imminent return to the field: “I’m still God, I’m still number 1: now I come back and change the music. I have a great desire, I want to do many things, what I’ve lost in recent months”. The crisis doesn’t seem to worry Ibra”. Now we have to talk little and demonstrate our value on the pitch. The criticisms? It’s normal, because if they don’t criticize you, you’re not at the top. I’ve been criticized for 25 years because I’m number one, I’m used to it.”

“Pioli? Criticism is part of the job”

In the statements a Sport Mediaset“Ibra” also talked about the rain of criticism of Stefano Pioli. “These are normal things, he’s the Milan coach and if things don’t go well it’s right to criticize the coach and the team. We are professionals and we expect criticism, it’s not all sunshine and roses, criticism is part of the job. If you can’t handle the pressure of criticism you don’t need to do this job but criticism is part of our world and is useful because it keeps you on top. When you’re ugly, you can become beautiful.”