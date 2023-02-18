The season of Juventus it has been troubled to say the least between disappointing results and judicial investigations that have also had an impact on the field. The future of the club is now a complete question mark, with a qualification in the Champions League that passes from a possible victory in the Europa League.

The Juventus club is still working to plan for the future. Some players like Square e Alex Sandro they will certainly leave the Old Lady on a free transfer, but in the meantime some objectives have already been identified: among which David Frattesi. The midfielder’s name Sassuolo it is perfect for outlining the future of the new Juve: younger, more sustainable and, possibly, more Italian.

Federico Dimarco the full-back is having an excellent season dell’Inter has fully won the trust of mister Simone Inzaghi. Between the league and the Champions League, he made 26 appearances in which he scored 3 goals and 4 assists. A performance that has not gone unnoticed by the top European clubs, so much so that it would have ended up in the crosshairs of theAtletico Madrid.

In addition to the Spanish team Also some English clubs would have asked for information for the class of 1997. However, the Milanese company would seem to have clear ideas: Dimarco, barring sensational unforeseen events, will remain in Milan in his favorite team, also thanks to a contract that will expire in 2026.

🔴 Goodbye Atalanta, Duvan Zapata idea for the Turin attack

Il Torino he absolutely wants to redo his attacking look for next season. The grenades could draw their new striker right from Serie A and, according to the latest transfer market updates, he would end up in the crosshairs Duvan Zapata.

The axis of understanding between Taurus and Atalanta would have already been established at the time of the deal Miranchuk: on that occasion the grenade technical director Vagnati he would also have asked for information for the former Napoli center forward. The Colombian will go contract expiring in 2024. In addition to Zapata, Torino also continues to monitor other profiles: M’bala Nzola of Spice and Walid Cheddira del Bari. The road to get to the latter, however, is much more tortuous, given that the De Laurentiis property would be thinking of transferring it to Napoli.