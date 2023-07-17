Future Lukaku to write, for the Belgian also Arab sirens.

Goalkeepers, forwards, defenders between concrete deals and negotiations well underway or just sketched out. There is something for all tastes, roles and budgets on the very hot Sunday of the summer transfer market. Pierluigi GOLLINI, from Atalanta returns to Naples on loan, with the right of redemption set at seven million, and will be the vice-Meret. The official announcement of the operation came with a note from the Neapolitan club.

Blurred the arrival of MILINKOVIC-SAVIC now in Saudi Arabia, and waiting to understand the future of Poul POGBA (the Frenchman will leave for the US tour, but the Arab sirens are singing for him too), Juventus have identified Franck KESSIE’ as a reinforcement for the midfield. The Ivorian, formerly of Atalanta and Milan, is now a foreign body in Barcelona. The bianconeri would like to close the deal with a loan deal and the right to buy. At the moment, however, the player seems willing to stay in Catalonia.

Decisive week for Romelu’s future LUKAKU. From Monday, the attacker will be in training camp in Cobham with Chelsea, waiting to see if the contacts his manager had with Juventus and Milan they will bring him back to Italy. But the Belgian could instead join the colony of European champions attracted by Arab petrodollars.

I money to bring Lukaku in Turin they should arrive from the sale of Dusan VLAHOVIC. Il Paris Saint Germainto cover himself from Kylian’s possible departure to Real Madrid MBAPPE, would be ready to offer 90 million euros, including bonuses, for the Serbian number 9. The only other striker in Europe that Parisians feel is up to it is Victor Osimhenwhich the president of Napoli De Laurentiis would give if a proposal close to 200 million really arrived. Napoli are also interested in Giovani LO CELSO. The Argentine midfielder, with an Italian passport, in the last year and a half played for Villarreal on loan from Tottenham. But there is distance on the formula: the new sporting director Mauro Meluso would like him to be loaned with the right to buy, while the Spurs aim to sell him outright or include an obligation to buy.

The last details are filed for the transition to Manchester United by André DRUNKcon 50 million euros more bonuses to replenish Inter’s coffers. Long negotiation, which allowed the Nerazzurri to identify a replacement between the posts, the Swiss international Yann SOMMER he will be the new goalkeeper: he has already been blocked and there is an attempt to get a discount from Bayern Munich with respect to the 6 million release clause. Bayern themselves came out of the closet on England international centre-forward Harry KANE. “He wants to play in Europe and has decided he wants to do it with the German champions. If he doesn’t change his mind we’ll have it, Tottenham will fold” said honorary president Uli Hoeness.

Observers from Fiorentina and Milan spotted in Rivisondoli, where Salernitana is in retreat, to closely assess Boulaye’s condition THERE. The Senegalese striker, who scored 16 goals in Serie A last season, underwent surgery at the end of May to remove the medial meniscus in his left knee.

