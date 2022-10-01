PAVIA

Futuristic bikes with an ambitious goal: the next Olympics, in Paris in 2024. CompMech, a group of Computational Mechanics and Advanced Materials of the University of Pavia, founded by Professor Ferdinando Auricchio, has in fact reached an agreement with Bianca Laboratories of Romolo Stanco and the company T ° RED Bikes. The goal is to create a racing department, along the lines of what happens in the world of engines, where technology is an essential component to increase performance. The two-wheeled version will be equipped with an advanced technological laboratory, with the aim of developing innovative bikes and components for the next two appointments with the main world sporting event.

The project

Stanco and Auricchio started their collaboration in the late 90s. In 2019 the embryo of the project led to the first metal prototype with 3D printed parts, the “Peregrine Falcon”, in the World Cup with the Argentine national team; two years later the debut at the World Championships on the track and the presentation of the project “The Falcon”: a unique bike, almost entirely the daughter of additive technologies of metal 3D printing, already a winner in international competitions and in continuous growth thanks to the tests of the athletes of the team specially trained for the experimentation (development team) and the New Zealander Aaron Gate, gold in the line trial at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, as well as in the 2013 omnium track world championship.

«When I founded CompMech in 1998 – explains Auricchio – we directed our path towards modeling, computer simulation of complex structures and support for the design of innovative systems, in particular with the use of advanced materials. Since 2010, CompMech has concentrated interest and attention on 3D printing, including metal alloys, through the creation of a new project, called 3D @ UniPV, based on the creation of a laboratory with multiple technologies and a dedicated research group ” . It is an opportunity to “get out of the schemes of university research – continues Auricchio, who is also a researcher at Imat-Cnr and member of the Italian Academy of Sciences – and bring the innovative contents we have been working on for years into an object real, to improve and optimize their performance with an ambitious development path and an exciting final goal for anyone: the Olympics ». The partnership takes advantage of the precious and increasingly structured collaboration with the Argentine Cycling Federation (FACPyR). If current studies are aimed at making bikes more and more performing, then they could be transferred to the means of the pro cyclist or amateur. –

FRANCO SCABROSETTI